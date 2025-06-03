Tuesday court round-up — Break-ups driving crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Break-ups driving crime

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A telecoms engineer who drunkenly crashed his car in Dundee city centre is set to lose his job after being banned from the road.

David McPherson was found to be more than three times the limit after he called police to sayhe had crashed his BMW 335 on May 11.

A “distinct” smell of alcohol was noted by officers who approached McPherson while he was behind the wheel.

The 27-year-old, of Buttars Loan, pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to driving with excess alcohol (77mics/ 22) on East Marketgait roundabout near the exit to Seagate.

Solicitor John Boyle said McPherson had been drinking heavily after his 12-year relationship came to an end.

He told Sheriff John Rafferty. “There will be significant consequences.

“He is a telecoms engineer and has a main base of Glasgow and the Central Belt. Driving is essential and he will be losing that employment.”

McPherson was disqualified from driving for 16 months and fined £540.

Break-up 2

A sheriff banned a man from driving after he was found staggering around a Fife road on the day his wife told him their marriage was over.

John Wills, 51, refused to comply with breath tests after police were deployed to the Wormit area on May 6.

Officers were contacted after members of the public saw Wills ditch his van and walk away in a “confused state”.

Wills, of Gauldry, was found staggering in the road by police who detected a strong smell of alcohol from his breath.

He pled guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath at Dundee’s police headquarters.

“He had been notified by his wife that day that she was leaving the home,” solicitor John Boyle said.

“That news came as a shock to him and accepted he had consumed alcohol in a considerable quantity. He is very apologetic for his behaviour.”

Sheriff John Rafferty disqualified Wills from driving for 20 months and fined him a total of £706.

Break-up 3

A garage boss whose car flipped after he dangerously overtook a bus before a bend in Fife is facing a jail sentence.

Disqualified driver David Stewart was injured after the botched manoeuvre on the A917 between Drumeldrie and Colinsburgh on May 30.

Stewart – who runs a service garage in Colinsburgh – was driving a Volkswagen Eos convertible at around 7.20am when he overtook a bus before a bend.

He was unable to see oncoming traffic and drove onto the opposite carriageway and into the path of another car.

The 37-year-old attempted to swerve back onto the right side of the road but left the carriageway after failing to control his vehicle.

Repeat offender Stewart’s car overturned and he suffered an injury as a result.

Appearing from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court, Stewart, of Kennoway, pled guilty to dangerous driving and failing to cooperate with preliminary breath and drugs tests.

Solicitor David Duncan said the same tests, conducted after Stewart had been discharged from Ninewells Hospital, produced negative results.

The lawyer said: “There’s a background of personal difficulties rather than simply a wilful disregard.

“There’s been the breakdown of a relationship which has led to an associated alcohol difficulty.”

Sheriff John Rafferty remanded Stewart in custody until sentencing in July for reports to be prepared.

He said: “I am of the view that public safety would not be protected if I were to grant you bail.”

Knocked down

A van driver who knocked down a pedestrian at Scone Airport, leaving him seriously injured, has been sentenced to unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody. Perth Sheriff Court heard Paul Wishart did not realise he had struck the struck the 61-year-old coffin factory worker until he stopped his Renault Trafic and saw his victim lying on the road.

Paul Wishart
Paul Wishart went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Appeared in private

A teenager allegedly crashed into other vehicles during a high-speed police chase across Dundee, before being found with an axe in his car.

Michael Morrell allegedly drove dangerously across the West End and Hawkhill areas on June 1 before the Saab 9-3 he was driving was brought to a halt on Dock Street.

It is alleged the 18-year-old failed to give way at a roundabout and drove into the path of an oncoming vehicle, forcing the driver to take evasive action.

Morrell is accused of repeatedly driving at excessive speeds, dangerously overtaking preceding vehicles, failing to maintain lane discipline and repeatedly failing to stop at a red light.

Court papers allege the teenager deliberately caused his vehicle to collide with a stationary Audi A4 and a Peugeot Boxer van in order to evade police.

On A991 Dock Street, Morrell was allegedly found with an axe and cannabis.

Separate charges allege he failed to stop for police, drove without a licence, drove without insurance and failed to provide a blood sample for analysis.

A final allegation states Morrell, of Balunie Street, made threatening remarks towards officers while at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

Morrell made no plea when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination and remanded.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

