Tuesday court round-up — Break-ups driving crime

A telecoms engineer who drunkenly crashed his car in Dundee city centre is set to lose his job after being banned from the road.

David McPherson was found to be more than three times the limit after he called police to sayhe had crashed his BMW 335 on May 11.

A “distinct” smell of alcohol was noted by officers who approached McPherson while he was behind the wheel.

The 27-year-old, of Buttars Loan, pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to driving with excess alcohol (77mics/ 22) on East Marketgait roundabout near the exit to Seagate.

Solicitor John Boyle said McPherson had been drinking heavily after his 12-year relationship came to an end.

He told Sheriff John Rafferty. “There will be significant consequences.

“He is a telecoms engineer and has a main base of Glasgow and the Central Belt. Driving is essential and he will be losing that employment.”

McPherson was disqualified from driving for 16 months and fined £540.

Break-up 2

A sheriff banned a man from driving after he was found staggering around a Fife road on the day his wife told him their marriage was over.

John Wills, 51, refused to comply with breath tests after police were deployed to the Wormit area on May 6.

Officers were contacted after members of the public saw Wills ditch his van and walk away in a “confused state”.

Wills, of Gauldry, was found staggering in the road by police who detected a strong smell of alcohol from his breath.

He pled guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath at Dundee’s police headquarters.

“He had been notified by his wife that day that she was leaving the home,” solicitor John Boyle said.

“That news came as a shock to him and accepted he had consumed alcohol in a considerable quantity. He is very apologetic for his behaviour.”

Sheriff John Rafferty disqualified Wills from driving for 20 months and fined him a total of £706.

Break-up 3

A garage boss whose car flipped after he dangerously overtook a bus before a bend in Fife is facing a jail sentence.

Disqualified driver David Stewart was injured after the botched manoeuvre on the A917 between Drumeldrie and Colinsburgh on May 30.

Stewart – who runs a service garage in Colinsburgh – was driving a Volkswagen Eos convertible at around 7.20am when he overtook a bus before a bend.

He was unable to see oncoming traffic and drove onto the opposite carriageway and into the path of another car.

The 37-year-old attempted to swerve back onto the right side of the road but left the carriageway after failing to control his vehicle.

Repeat offender Stewart’s car overturned and he suffered an injury as a result.

Appearing from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court, Stewart, of Kennoway, pled guilty to dangerous driving and failing to cooperate with preliminary breath and drugs tests.

Solicitor David Duncan said the same tests, conducted after Stewart had been discharged from Ninewells Hospital, produced negative results.

The lawyer said: “There’s a background of personal difficulties rather than simply a wilful disregard.

“There’s been the breakdown of a relationship which has led to an associated alcohol difficulty.”

Sheriff John Rafferty remanded Stewart in custody until sentencing in July for reports to be prepared.

He said: “I am of the view that public safety would not be protected if I were to grant you bail.”

Knocked down

A van driver who knocked down a pedestrian at Scone Airport, leaving him seriously injured, has been sentenced to unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody. Perth Sheriff Court heard Paul Wishart did not realise he had struck the struck the 61-year-old coffin factory worker until he stopped his Renault Trafic and saw his victim lying on the road.

Appeared in private

A teenager allegedly crashed into other vehicles during a high-speed police chase across Dundee, before being found with an axe in his car.

Michael Morrell allegedly drove dangerously across the West End and Hawkhill areas on June 1 before the Saab 9-3 he was driving was brought to a halt on Dock Street.

It is alleged the 18-year-old failed to give way at a roundabout and drove into the path of an oncoming vehicle, forcing the driver to take evasive action.

Morrell is accused of repeatedly driving at excessive speeds, dangerously overtaking preceding vehicles, failing to maintain lane discipline and repeatedly failing to stop at a red light.

Court papers allege the teenager deliberately caused his vehicle to collide with a stationary Audi A4 and a Peugeot Boxer van in order to evade police.

On A991 Dock Street, Morrell was allegedly found with an axe and cannabis.

Separate charges allege he failed to stop for police, drove without a licence, drove without insurance and failed to provide a blood sample for analysis.

A final allegation states Morrell, of Balunie Street, made threatening remarks towards officers while at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

Morrell made no plea when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination and remanded.

