Stirlingshire woman embezzled £49k from own grandmother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Stirlingshire woman embezzled £49k from own grandmother

Nicola MacKenzie has been ordered by a court to repay the money within nine months.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Nicola MacKenzie
Nicola MacKenzie has nine months to pay back the money.

A woman from Stirlingshire who embezzled £49,000 from her own grandmother after being granted power of attorney has been ordered to repay the money within nine months.

Nicola MacKenzie was spared jail but handed the maximum possible number of hours of unpaid work.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard the 40-year-old had £20,000 immediately available and hopes to raise most of the outstanding balance by selling a property.

Sheriff William Gilchrist sentenced MacKenzie to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work on a supervision order for 12 months, in addition to the £49,000 compensation order.

She was warned failure to comply with the sentence could see her sent to prison.

Mackenzie, of Cawder Gardens, Bridge of Allan, admitted embezzling £49,000 between October 2018 and May 2019 at addresses in the town and Stirling.

Fiscal depute Jamie Hilland had previously told the court Mackenzie claimed to have consolidated her grandmother’s money into two bond accounts.

After financial anomalies were spotted, it was discovered tens of thousands of pounds were unaccounted for.

‘Horrified’

Solicitor Alastair Ross, defending, said MacKenzie had spent the money on “property improvement type work”.

He added she had received previous financial support from her grandmother and believed she wished for that support to continue.

He said: “Ms Mackenzie is horrified to find herself in this position.

“She had a very good relationship with her grandmother. Her grandmother was very generous.

“There was an indication from her grandmother that money coming to Ms Mackenzie at a later date was better being used now.”

He said she had struggled with the responsibilities of being power of attorney.

Mr Ross said there had been “no contact” between MacKenzie and her grandmother for some time but his client hopes to rekindle the relationship.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Paula Bowman
Dealer pedalled drugs from bra in Dundee city centre
Zholia Alemi
Bogus psychiatrist who worked in Tayside told to pay back £406k or face more…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Poor parking and park pervert
Raza Hussain
Conman who bought £140k Perth house through fraudulent scheme given unpaid work
Clive Burgoyne
Bird of prey poison plotter sentenced for Angus estate revenge bid
Airdrie and St Johnstone fans fight in Airdrie
Airdrie fan got 'buzz' from bar fight with St Johnstone rivals before Scottish Cup…
Lucian McIvor
Tayport stalker given unpaid work after Overgate rampage
Paedo protest Seafield View, Kirkcaldy
Woman in court over three-day Kirkcaldy paedophile protest
Once promising chef Gavin Marshall at an earlier court appearance.
Award-winning chef jailed for brutal assault at Perth takeaway
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Cars wrecked and filling station fraudster