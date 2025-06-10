Stirling teaching student’s police bite may have ruined career dreams, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Stirling teaching student’s police bite may have ruined career dreams, court told

Daniel Allan sank his teeth into the PC's arm in a drunken rage.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Daniel Allan
Daniel Allan was fined. Image: Facebook

A court heard how a would-be history teacher’s career dream could be in ruins after he bit a police officer in a drunken rage in Stirling.

Daniel Allan sank his teeth into the officer’s forearm as he was being restrained on a bus following an incident at a bar.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard staff had asked Allan, 41, to quit the city centre pub amid concerns about his “unpredictable and intoxicated” behaviour.

Instead of leaving he loitered and told a pub worker: “Start me, I could knock you out in one second.”

He did leave, still making threatening remarks to the employee and “general threatening remarks to the public” and police caught up with him after he had boarded a bus in nearby Goosecroft Road.

Prosecutor Lindsey Brooks said: “He was immediately uncooperative.

“He pushed a police officer and then got more aggressive with him.”

The court heard the PC  tried to arrest Allan.

“At that, the accused became furious, pushing the officer and throwing punches towards his face.”

Bite

The officer managed to get one handcuff on but Allan bit into his arm.

Mrs Brooks said: “He wouldn’t let go and continued to bite down.

“The officer had to punch the accused in the face to get him to release his bite.”

The PC suffered “clear injuries” to two areas on his arm where the skin was pierced and bruising to his elbow.

Allan, a father-of-two from Edinburgh, whose address was given on court papers as the Andrew Stewart Hall of Residence, University of Stirling, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, repeatedly uttering threats of violence, and police assault causing injury.

The incidents happened at about 11.30 pm on Saturday February 8 2025.

Sentencing

Solicitor Ken Dalling, defending, said: “Mr Allan is currently a student studying history at Stirling University.

“That was with a view to teaching but he believes his behaviour on the 8th of February has ruined his career plans.”

Mr Dalling said Allan, who has a previous conviction for drink-driving, had consumed too much alcohol after getting news a friend had been found dead.

He was fined £245 and ordered to pay £400 compensation.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told him: “Well may you hang your head in shame, after that disgraceful behaviour.”

Explaining her decision to impose a financial penalty rather than consider unpaid work or a tagging order – which could be imposed as alternatives to custody – Sheriff McLachlan said: “It’s unusual to deal with this by way of a financial penalty but I take on board what was said by your solicitor and this is effectively a first offence.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

