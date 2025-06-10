Stirling teaching student’s police bite may have ruined career dreams, court told

A court heard how a would-be history teacher’s career dream could be in ruins after he bit a police officer in a drunken rage in Stirling.

Daniel Allan sank his teeth into the officer’s forearm as he was being restrained on a bus following an incident at a bar.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard staff had asked Allan, 41, to quit the city centre pub amid concerns about his “unpredictable and intoxicated” behaviour.

Instead of leaving he loitered and told a pub worker: “Start me, I could knock you out in one second.”

He did leave, still making threatening remarks to the employee and “general threatening remarks to the public” and police caught up with him after he had boarded a bus in nearby Goosecroft Road.

Prosecutor Lindsey Brooks said: “He was immediately uncooperative.

“He pushed a police officer and then got more aggressive with him.”

The court heard the PC tried to arrest Allan.

“At that, the accused became furious, pushing the officer and throwing punches towards his face.”

Bite

The officer managed to get one handcuff on but Allan bit into his arm.

Mrs Brooks said: “He wouldn’t let go and continued to bite down.

“The officer had to punch the accused in the face to get him to release his bite.”

The PC suffered “clear injuries” to two areas on his arm where the skin was pierced and bruising to his elbow.

Allan, a father-of-two from Edinburgh, whose address was given on court papers as the Andrew Stewart Hall of Residence, University of Stirling, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, repeatedly uttering threats of violence, and police assault causing injury.

The incidents happened at about 11.30 pm on Saturday February 8 2025.

Sentencing

Solicitor Ken Dalling, defending, said: “Mr Allan is currently a student studying history at Stirling University.

“That was with a view to teaching but he believes his behaviour on the 8th of February has ruined his career plans.”

Mr Dalling said Allan, who has a previous conviction for drink-driving, had consumed too much alcohol after getting news a friend had been found dead.

He was fined £245 and ordered to pay £400 compensation.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told him: “Well may you hang your head in shame, after that disgraceful behaviour.”

Explaining her decision to impose a financial penalty rather than consider unpaid work or a tagging order – which could be imposed as alternatives to custody – Sheriff McLachlan said: “It’s unusual to deal with this by way of a financial penalty but I take on board what was said by your solicitor and this is effectively a first offence.”

