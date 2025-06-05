Bogus psychiatrist who worked in Tayside told to pay back £406k or face more prison time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Bogus psychiatrist who worked in Tayside told to pay back £406k or face more prison time

Zholia Alemi was jailed in February 2023 for seven years after she committed a string of fraud offences.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Zholia Alemi
Zholia Alemi. Image: Cumbria Police

A bogus psychiatrist who treated scores of patients while working in Tayside has been ordered to pay back the NHS more than £400,000 or face two-and-a-half more years in prison.

Zholia Alemi, 62, was jailed in February 2023 for seven years after she committed a string of fraud offences.

Alemi claimed to have qualified at the University of Auckland in New Zealand but a jury at Manchester Crown Court found her guilty of forging the degree certificate and letter of verification she used to register with the General Medical Council in 1995.

She moved around the country to different posts for more than 20 years to ensure “the finger of suspicion” did not point at her, the court heard.

Alemi, from Burnley, Lancashire, worked “more or less continuously” for NHS trusts and private providers across the UK in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, earning an estimated £1.3 million.

In 2019, The Courier reported how NHS Tayside wrote to 140 patients treated by Alemi as she worked as a locum psychiatrist in the region between July 2009 and August 2010.

Cash claw-back

This week, a judge ordered her to pay £406,624 in compensation to the NHS or face more time in custody.

Adrian Foster, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “We have robustly pursued the proceeds of crime with the NHS Counter Fraud Authority and have identified all the assets that she has available to pay her order.

“Alemi had little regard for patient welfare.

“She used forged New Zealand medical qualifications to obtain employment as an NHS psychiatrist for 20 years.

“In doing so, she must have treated hundreds of patients when she was unqualified to do so, potentially putting those patients at risk.

“Her fraudulent actions also enabled her to dishonestly earn income and benefits more than £1 million, to which she was not entitled.

“She cheated the public purse and £406,624 will be paid in compensation to the NHS.”

2018 conviction led to probe

Alemi was convicted at Carlisle Crown Court in 2018 for three fraud offences and a count of theft after trying to forge the will and powers of attorney of an elderly patient.

Following her conviction, journalist Phil Coleman, chief reporter for Cumbrian Newspapers, made inquiries into Alemi’s background and found she had never completed her qualification, the court was told.

His inquiries led to Cumbria Police further probing Alemi’s background.

Alemi was born in Iran but in the early 1990s was in Auckland, where she failed to complete the bachelor of medicine, bachelor of surgery degree required to practise as a doctor and was refused permission to resit.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Poor parking and park pervert
Raza Hussain
Conman who bought £140k Perth house through fraudulent scheme given unpaid work
Clive Burgoyne
Bird of prey poison plotter sentenced for Angus estate revenge bid
Airdrie and St Johnstone fans fight in Airdrie
Airdrie fan got 'buzz' from bar fight with St Johnstone rivals before Scottish Cup…
Lucian McIvor
Tayport stalker given unpaid work after Overgate rampage
Paedo protest Seafield View, Kirkcaldy
Woman in court over three-day Kirkcaldy paedophile protest
Once promising chef Gavin Marshall at an earlier court appearance.
Award-winning chef jailed for brutal assault at Perth takeaway
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Cars wrecked and filling station fraudster
Ian McLauchlan
Businessman who plastered racist grooming gang posters around Fife claims it was a 'senior…
Matthew Rogers
Perthshire businessman fined for damaging badger sett in mum's field with digger