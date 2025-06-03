Former Tayside teacher back behind bars for pupil sexual abuse

A former teacher from Tayside is back behind bars after admitting to the repeated abuse of a pupil.

Andrew Wilson preyed on the teenage girl in the early 1980s, often leaving her in tears.

The now-78-year-old was a Latin teacher at the time at a secondary school in Angus, as well as the leader of the school’s hillwalking club.

Wilson was jailed for three years in 2021 for the serial abuse of three boys.

It was media reports of that case which led this latest victim to bravely go to police and report her ordeal from 40 years ago.

On Tuesday, Wilson pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to the repeated indecent assault of the girl between 1981 and 1984.

The pervert pensioner had been on bail but was remanded in custody pending sentencing next month.

Groomed for years

Prosecutor Adrian Stalker told the court: “The incidents of sexual abuse took place without the consent of the girl.

“He groomed her over several years, during which time he indecently assaulted her continuously.”

The young victim was said to have had a troubled home life at the time.

Mr Stalker said: “Wilson took advantage of the girl’s vulnerability and his position as a teacher.”

Wilson first struck after returning from a trip to Aviemore with the hillwalking club, of which the girl had been a member.

He dropped off other pupils first and then asked her into his home, claiming he was tired.

Wilson made her dinner and gave her three glasses of wine.

He went on to massage the girl, who described how she “froze”.

Wilson kissed the pupil and molested her and it was only later she realised she was probably drunk at the time.

The next day at school, Wilson asked her to come back to his home that evening.

“He said what happened was wrong due to her age and him being a teacher.

“He was upset during this discussion and the girl felt sorry for him but he said it was her fault for inviting herself into his house.”

He carried out another sex attack and again implied she was to “blame” for what happened, the prosecutor said.

Abuse continued

The court heard the abuse continued until the girl was aged around 18.

Wilson had given her a key to his home but she could only visit when it was dark and no-one was outside. She could also not wear perfume.

The court heard the girl “would often cry” when being preyed upon.

Other attacks happened during trips with the hillwalking club.

The victim did not tell anyone until many years later when she was married.

A newspaper article in 2021 about Wilson’s abuse of the three schoolboys over a near-20-year period prompted her go to police.

Wilson – then of Ceres, Fife – had been struck off as a teacher in 2011 following a probe into his behaviour but it was a decade later before he was convicted in a criminal court.

Lady Drummond adjourned the latest case for reports.

