Addict targeted pensioner for loose change in after-dark Dundee robbery

Sean Collins denied robbing his victim but was found guilty by a jury.

By Ross Gardiner
Atholl Street, Dundee
The attack happened in Atholl Street, Dundee. Image: Google

A drug addict stole £25.40 from a 73-year-old pensioner he targeted for robbery while hiding in bushes after dark in Dundee.

Sean Collins – who was jailed in 2010 for trying to murder a pensioner – grabbed his victim’s shirt and demanded he hand over cash, before twice apologising.

The 33-year-old admitted assaulting his victim but stood trial because he denied also robbing him.

He was found guilty of assault and robbery by a jury at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Immediately after the guilty verdicts were returned, Collins – who has been remanded in HMP Perth since July 15 last year – was jailed for two years.

Two-day trial

The jury saw CCTV which showed Collins leave a wooded area near Atholl Street in Dundee in darkness on July 13 last year and follow his victim.

Twice, Collins was seen apologising to the stranger he had targeted.

After a trial lasting two days, the jury – by majority – found Collins approached his victim, grabbed him by the clothing, demanded money and robbed him of £25.40 – four £5 notes and £5.40 in change.

Collins was later caught on camera entering his flat at Burnside Court.

The jury unanimously found he had breached a bail curfew on May 28.

Atholl Street, Dundee
Atholl Street, Dundee. Image: Google

After the verdicts were recorded, prosecutor Lee Corr said: “At the time of the offences, the accused was unemployed and the Crown believe he was dependent on drugs.

“He is a repeat offender with 17 previous convictions. Those convictions include an attempted murder back in 2010.”

Collins’ solicitor Gary Foulis said: “He’s under no illusions, he knows a custodial sentence will follow.

“A plea was offered, it was rejected by the Crown. That was assault and breach of bail.

“Clearly it was very distressing for the complainer.

“It was a very low level of violence used here – he grabbed his victim by the shirt and that’s as high as the violence got.

“Although Mr Collins has always denied the robbery, he has been convicted by a jury of his peers.

“Mr Collins shouted ‘sorry’ twice.

“He is a young man whose life has been blighted by the use of illicit substances.”

‘Appalling record’

Sheriff Mark Thorley backdated Collins’ prison sentence to the date of his initial remand.

He said: “You have an appalling record.

“Clearly this was a distressing incident for (the victim).”

In May 2010, Collins was given six years in detention for a “savage” unprovoked attack on a pensioner in Dundee’s Whitfield shopping centre.

Sean Collins CCTV
CCTV captured Collins’ murder bid on a pensioner.

Then-18, he admitted drunkenly attempting to murder a “frail and infirm” alcoholic who had recently suffered a stroke.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

