Pupil sentenced for throwing teacher ‘like ragdoll’ in Dundee school

Keiran Matthew's attack has had devastating consequences, the court heard.

By Ciaran Shanks
Keiran Matthew
Keiran Matthew.

A Dundee school pupil who knocked his teacher unconscious and covered in blood has been given a community-based sentence.

Keiran Matthew, 18, narrowly avoided inflicting life-threatening injuries on the woman during an explosive outburst at St Paul’s Academy.

After throwing her on a concrete floor “like a ragdoll”, Matthew put his feet up on a teacher’s desk and said: “The stupid cow deserved it.”

She has now been left with an “obvious and permanent” scar and is terrified to return to work.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith: “It’s difficult for me doing this job everyday to imagine a more serious assault than this particular assault having regard to the consequences of your attack.”

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Matthew, who has diagnosed attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and a learning difficulty, had refused to get changed separately from other pupils before PE.

He was described as “heightened” and “agitated” before attacking the teacher, who it was claimed was a “safe” person for the then-S5 pupil.

Keiran Matthew.
Keiran Matthew.

Matthew – who was educated outside the mainstream system – returned to the dock following the preparation of social work reports with solicitor Theo Finlay previously tendering an extensive, clinical psychological report.

The lawyer said: “He appears to be experiencing signs of complex trauma in relation to early childhood experiences.

“The explanation of not being allowed to enter the changing rooms had feelings of unfairness.

“He described becoming agitated that the teacher moved others away which made him feel more agitated and singled out.”

Mr Finlay said it was to the “everlasting dismay” of Matthew’s foster mum that she was not contacted to pick him up after he became agitated, which she had done three days earlier.

Reference was made to signs of post-traumatic stress disorder in Matthew as well as cognitive impairment, autism, suffering from nightmares and years of involvement with the childhood mental health team.

“He could not cope with custody and there would be a real likelihood of a significant breakdown of his mental health,” Mr Finlay added.

St Paul's RC Academy
St Paul’s RC Academy.

Prosecutor Laura Bruce previously described how the teacher was attacked.

“She recalls him gripping her in a rugby-style grip with her arms pinned to her sides and the next thing she felt was the horrific impact of her head striking the floor.

“The accused sat at a teacher’s desk, with his feet on the desk and using his mobile phone.

“He told a teacher ‘Sir, it wasn’t an outburst of anger – she deserved it’.”

He later banged on the desk and said: “The stupid cow deserved it.”

A plastic surgeon later determined the assault could have been life-threatening.

After being cautioned and charged, Matthew, of Dundee, replied: “I am sorry,” and later told a social worker he wished he could turn back time.

Matthew pled guilty to seizing the teacher’s neck and body, throwing her to the floor, causing her to strike her head and be rendered unconscious.

He admitted the assault was to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and the danger of her life.

Dundee Sheriff Court
Matthew was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Niven-Smith held up the photograph showing the teacher’s injury while addressing Matthew.

The sheriff said: “It’s not over-egging the pudding to say your attack on her has affected her life in every aspect.

“The photos that I have been provided of your teacher, she has an extensive, significant scar on her head.

“You caused that by your actions. You have permanently marked her head for the rest of her life.”

The court heard the woman’s confidence has been “extremely” affected and experiences night terrors.

“She was your safe person and a safe place for you to seek sanctuary if you felt overwhelmed,” the sheriff added.

“She has dedicated her life to support people such as you who are vulnerable school children.”

As an alternative to custody, Matthew was placed on supervision for three years with a mentoring programme requirement along with an associated anger management requirement.

He is also subject to a restriction of liberty order (9pm until 7am) for 12 months.

The sheriff said he took account of Matthew’s age, lack of previous convictions and reduced culpability in reaching the community-based disposal.

