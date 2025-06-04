Speeding driver lost control of car in Fife before head-on crash

A speeding driver lost control of his car at a bend in Fife and crashed head-on with another vehicle, badly injuring others.

Jamie McAndrew’s white Seat Ibiza collided with an Audi on Kingseat Road, Dunfermline, after he crossed into the opposing carriageway

The front seat passenger in his own car and the female passenger in the Audi suffered broken bones.

He was also injured in the October 26 2022 crash.

McAndrew, of Kirkcaldy, appeared at the town’s sheriff court to plead guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving, reduced from an original charge of dangerous driving.

Injuries

The court heard it was around 6.30pm and the road was wet, though the weather was fine, with good visibility.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith said the married couple in the Audi approached a right-hand uphill bend at 40mph and saw headlights coming in the opposite direction.

McAndrew was approaching the bend at excessive speed and failed to negotiate it and “lost control and collided head-on” with the other car, the fiscal said.

All airbags were deployed and there was extensive damage to both vehicles.

Emergency services were contacted and the couple from the Audi were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

McAndrew’s passenger, who had to be freed from the wreckage, needed two surgeries to fix a hip fracture and was in hospital for about two weeks and has found it difficult to work since as a joiner.

The female passenger in the Audi suffered bruising to her lower abdomen, a fractured sternum, soft tissue injuries to her right ankle and had surgery on her right knee.

The Audi driver was found to have a grazed left hip.

McAndrew’s injuries included a dislocated thigh bone and broken left lower leg.

Sentencing deferred

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said McAndrew, 24, is in full-time employment.

Sheriff Krista Johnston deferred sentencing until July 7 to obtain background reports and his bail was continued.

McAndrew was disqualified from driving meantime.

The length of the ban will be decided at the next hearing, which will take place at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

