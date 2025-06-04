Speeding driver lost control of car in Fife before head-on crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speeding driver lost control of car in Fife before head-on crash

Jamie McAndrew injured himself and three other people in the crash.

By Jamie McKenzie
Jamie McAndrew
Jamie McAndrew.

A speeding driver lost control of his car at a bend in Fife and crashed head-on with another vehicle, badly injuring others.

Jamie McAndrew’s white Seat Ibiza collided with an Audi on Kingseat Road, Dunfermline, after he crossed into the opposing carriageway

The front seat passenger in his own car and the female passenger in the Audi suffered broken bones.

He was also injured in the October 26 2022 crash.

McAndrew, of Kirkcaldy, appeared at the town’s sheriff court to plead guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving, reduced from an original charge of dangerous driving.

Injuries

The court heard it was around 6.30pm and the road was wet, though the weather was fine, with good visibility.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith said the married couple in the Audi approached a right-hand uphill bend at 40mph and saw headlights coming in the opposite direction.

McAndrew was approaching the bend at excessive speed and failed to negotiate it and “lost control and collided head-on” with the other car, the fiscal said.

All airbags were deployed and there was extensive damage to both vehicles.

Emergency services were contacted and the couple from the Audi were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

McAndrew’s passenger, who had to be freed from the wreckage, needed two surgeries to fix a hip fracture and was in hospital for about two weeks and has found it difficult to work since as a joiner.

The female passenger in the Audi suffered bruising to her lower abdomen, a fractured sternum, soft tissue injuries to her right ankle and had surgery on her right knee.

The Audi driver was found to have a grazed left hip.

McAndrew’s injuries included a dislocated thigh bone and broken left lower leg.

Sentencing deferred

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said McAndrew, 24, is in full-time employment.

Sheriff Krista Johnston deferred sentencing until July 7 to obtain background reports and his bail was continued.

McAndrew was disqualified from driving meantime.

The length of the ban will be decided at the next hearing, which will take place at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

