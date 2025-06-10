Fife pizza chef smoked cannabis with missing 12-year-old before raping her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Fife pizza chef smoked cannabis with missing 12-year-old before raping her

Erick Fragnito has been jailed for five years at the high court.

By Grant McCabe
Erick Fragnito
Erick Fragnito.

A pizza chef who smoked cannabis with a missing 12 year-old girl before raping her in Fife has been jailed for five years.

Erick Fragnito exploited the youngster at his then-home in Burntisland in June 2023.

The 27-year-old later claimed he thought the child was older than she was.

Fragnito appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday and admitted charges of sexual assault and rape.

Lord Mulholland cut the term from six years due to the guilty plea.

Fragnito, now of Dunfermline, was put on the sex offenders list for life.

Smoked cannabis

The court heard how the girl had been reported missing, having not come back home the previous night.

Fragnito then happened to meet the victim and her friends and invited them back to his home.

He drank alcohol and smoked cannabis and the 12-year-old girl did at one stage as well.

Soon afterwards Fragnito went on to prey on the vulnerable youngster.

He had been scheduled to appear at an earlier court date but failed to show and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Jailing him, Lord Mulholland told the sex attacker: “As you now know, having sex with a 12 year-old girl is rape – that is the law.

“There was a large age gap between you and her.

“You were a mature adult and should have controlled the situation.”

The judge added the content of a pre-sentencing social work did Fragnito “no credit” but the exact details were not revealed during the hearing.

In February last year, The Courier told how Fragnito was working as a chef when he broke into a rival’s home and stole his games console.

