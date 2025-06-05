Thursday court round-up — Poor parking and park pervert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Poor parking and park pervert

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A slaughterhouse worker drunkenly struggled to reverse park at 2.20am on the same street as Montrose police station.

Adrian Spadlo, of Southesk Terrace in Brechin, admitted driving with excess alcohol (266mgs/ 67) on George Street on August 25 last year.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Sam Craib explained the 39-year-old was spotted attempting to park and narrowly missing another vehicle.

Police who arrested him reported a strong smell of alcohol the driver slurring his speech.

Solicitor Nick Markowski explained his client was going through a separation.

“Drinking too much was a factor of his life,” he added.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown fined Spadlo £470 altogether and banned him from driving for a year.

Chef’s career imploded

A once-promising Perth chef who was offered the chance to work alongside TV cook Gordon Ramsay has been jailed for a “seriously traumatic” assault outside a city chip shop. Gavin Marshall won awards and rave reviews for his food at restaurants in Dundee and Blairgowrie but Perth Sheriff Court heard how his career imploded and he ended up being threatened by a county line drugs gang who commandeered his home as a base for their supply operation.

Once promising chef Gavin Marshall at an earlier court appearance.

Flasher

A park pervert who sexually assaulted one woman and flashed at another in Arbroath has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Nikolay Brantanov, 23, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court aided by a Bulgarian interpreter.

He pled guilty to two offences on December 29 last year at Springfield Park in Arbroath.

Brantanov, of the town’s High Street, admitted sexually assaulting one woman by following her, stroking her arm and touching her buttocks.

At the same place and on the same day, he admitted exposing his genitals in a sexual manner to a second woman by opening his jacket to reveal his erect penis.

Sentencing was deferred until July 17 for reports.

Racist posters

A businessman who spent a fortnight sticking posters portraying vile lies about Pakistani “grooming gangs” around Fife has been hit with a “substantial” fine. Ian McLauchlan was caught on CCTV sticking up slur-laden posters around Leven, Methil and Kirkcaldy.

Ian McLauchlan
Ian McLauchlan was fined at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for flyposting racist smears across Fife.

Caught with cocaine

Scott Berry, 43, of Ballingry Road, Ballingry, admitted dealing cocaine with a potential street value of more than £11,200 at an address in Weavers Row, Lochgelly, on January 13 2023.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, prosecutor Sarah Smith said police searched the property  after receiving intelligence Berry was involved in the supply of cocaine.

The accused was in a vehicle in the driveway and made off before officers stopped him a short distance away.

His partner was in the passenger seat and there was a child in the back, the court heard.

A search of the property uncovered plastic bags containing drugs and other items including scales and £1,240 in cash.

130g of cocaine was found, with a potential street value of between £8,440 and £11,290, the fiscal said.

Berry’s defence lawyer said her client has one non-analogous previous conviction and is in full-time employment.

Sheriff Krista Johnston deferred sentencing until July 7 at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for background reports and continued his bail meantime.

Overgate rampage

A convicted stalker who embarked on a paranoid rampage across the Overgate Shopping Centre has been spared a return to prison. Lucian McIvor caused damage to the glass front at Fuel after threatening to stab staff at Sports Direct.

Lucian McIvor
Lucian McIvor.

Drug-driver

A drug-driver from Dundee will serve another period of disqualification after being caught behind the wheel between Auchterhouse and Tealing.

George Reid appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit driving with excess Delta-9-THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis (6mics/ 2) on November 14 last year (6 mics/2).

Reid, 35, of Grampian Gardens, was earlier banned for six months for driving while disqualified during the same journey, his solicitor Billy Rennie explained, having not reapplied for his licence before getting behind the wheel.

Unemployed Reid was fined £160 and banned for another 12 months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Zholia Alemi
Bogus psychiatrist who worked in Tayside told to pay back £406k or face more…
Raza Hussain
Conman who bought £140k Perth house through fraudulent scheme given unpaid work
Clive Burgoyne
Bird of prey poison plotter sentenced for Angus estate revenge bid
Airdrie and St Johnstone fans fight in Airdrie
Airdrie fan got 'buzz' from bar fight with St Johnstone rivals before Scottish Cup…
Lucian McIvor
Tayport stalker given unpaid work after Overgate rampage
Paedo protest Seafield View, Kirkcaldy
Woman in court over three-day Kirkcaldy paedophile protest
Once promising chef Gavin Marshall at an earlier court appearance.
Award-winning chef jailed for brutal assault at Perth takeaway
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Cars wrecked and filling station fraudster
Ian McLauchlan
Businessman who plastered racist grooming gang posters around Fife claims it was a 'senior…
Matthew Rogers
Perthshire businessman fined for damaging badger sett in mum's field with digger