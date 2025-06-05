Thursday court round-up — Poor parking and park pervert

A slaughterhouse worker drunkenly struggled to reverse park at 2.20am on the same street as Montrose police station.

Adrian Spadlo, of Southesk Terrace in Brechin, admitted driving with excess alcohol (266mgs/ 67) on George Street on August 25 last year.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Sam Craib explained the 39-year-old was spotted attempting to park and narrowly missing another vehicle.

Police who arrested him reported a strong smell of alcohol the driver slurring his speech.

Solicitor Nick Markowski explained his client was going through a separation.

“Drinking too much was a factor of his life,” he added.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown fined Spadlo £470 altogether and banned him from driving for a year.

Chef’s career imploded

A once-promising Perth chef who was offered the chance to work alongside TV cook Gordon Ramsay has been jailed for a “seriously traumatic” assault outside a city chip shop. Gavin Marshall won awards and rave reviews for his food at restaurants in Dundee and Blairgowrie but Perth Sheriff Court heard how his career imploded and he ended up being threatened by a county line drugs gang who commandeered his home as a base for their supply operation.

Flasher

A park pervert who sexually assaulted one woman and flashed at another in Arbroath has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Nikolay Brantanov, 23, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court aided by a Bulgarian interpreter.

He pled guilty to two offences on December 29 last year at Springfield Park in Arbroath.

Brantanov, of the town’s High Street, admitted sexually assaulting one woman by following her, stroking her arm and touching her buttocks.

At the same place and on the same day, he admitted exposing his genitals in a sexual manner to a second woman by opening his jacket to reveal his erect penis.

Sentencing was deferred until July 17 for reports.

Racist posters

A businessman who spent a fortnight sticking posters portraying vile lies about Pakistani “grooming gangs” around Fife has been hit with a “substantial” fine. Ian McLauchlan was caught on CCTV sticking up slur-laden posters around Leven, Methil and Kirkcaldy.

Caught with cocaine

Scott Berry, 43, of Ballingry Road, Ballingry, admitted dealing cocaine with a potential street value of more than £11,200 at an address in Weavers Row, Lochgelly, on January 13 2023.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, prosecutor Sarah Smith said police searched the property after receiving intelligence Berry was involved in the supply of cocaine.

The accused was in a vehicle in the driveway and made off before officers stopped him a short distance away.

His partner was in the passenger seat and there was a child in the back, the court heard.

A search of the property uncovered plastic bags containing drugs and other items including scales and £1,240 in cash.

130g of cocaine was found, with a potential street value of between £8,440 and £11,290, the fiscal said.

Berry’s defence lawyer said her client has one non-analogous previous conviction and is in full-time employment.

Sheriff Krista Johnston deferred sentencing until July 7 at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for background reports and continued his bail meantime.

Overgate rampage

A convicted stalker who embarked on a paranoid rampage across the Overgate Shopping Centre has been spared a return to prison. Lucian McIvor caused damage to the glass front at Fuel after threatening to stab staff at Sports Direct.

Drug-driver

A drug-driver from Dundee will serve another period of disqualification after being caught behind the wheel between Auchterhouse and Tealing.

George Reid appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit driving with excess Delta-9-THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis (6mics/ 2) on November 14 last year (6 mics/2).

Reid, 35, of Grampian Gardens, was earlier banned for six months for driving while disqualified during the same journey, his solicitor Billy Rennie explained, having not reapplied for his licence before getting behind the wheel.

Unemployed Reid was fined £160 and banned for another 12 months.

