Award-winning chef jailed for brutal assault at Perth takeaway

Gavin Marshall's once-promising career "hit the skids" and he was being cuckooed by a county lines drug gang, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

By Jamie Buchan
Once promising chef Gavin Marshall at an earlier court appearance.
A once-promising Perth chef who was offered the chance to work alongside TV cook Gordon Ramsay has been jailed for a “seriously traumatic” assault outside a city chip shop.

Gavin Marshall won awards and rave reviews for his food at restaurants in Dundee and Blairgowrie.

But Perth Sheriff Court heard how his career imploded and he ended up being threatened by a county line drugs gang who commandeered his home as a base for their supply operation.

Marshall appeared in the dock and admitted attacking a 65-year-old man in the city’s Tulloch Square on July 9 2024, leaving him severely injured.

Sheriff William Wood told 37-year-old Marshall: “What a waste of a life.”

OAP left with fractured eye socket

The court heard how Marshall approached his victim, who was standing outside eating chips from a nearby takeaway.

Marshall asked for a chip, before lashing out without warning.

He punched the man to the head, knocking him down and continued kicking and hitting him as lay on the ground.

The man was left with multiple injuries, including cuts to his head and face, and a fractured eye socket.

Gordon Ramsay
Marshall had the chance to work with Gordon Ramsay. Image: DC Thomson

Sheriff Wood told Marshall: “This offence is a new low for you.

“You started out so promisingly but then you hit the skids and have been going downhill ever since.

“This must have been a seriously traumatic incident. It’s got to be jail.”

Marshall, of McKenzie Court, was jailed for 18 months.

The court also issued a supervised release order to monitor Marshall for nine months when he leaves jail.

Claims drink was spiked

Solicitor Steve Lafferty, defending, said: “This was a terrible offence involving a man in his mid to late 60s.

“There’s little to be said in relation to the nastiness of what happened.

“Mr Marshall had been targeted by people who were effectively taking advantage of him.

“He was being cuckooed by this county lines gang.”

Marshall said on the morning of the offence, he was attacked by two members.

“I did witness significant bruising to his face when I saw him around that time,” Mr Lafferty said.

“On the day, he had only consumed four beers.

“He believed someone may have spiked his drink.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

Of the assault, the solicitor said: “This was unprovoked, there really was no justification or any background to this.”

The court heard Marshall’s life spiralled after a relationship broke down.

“He’s worked with celebrity chefs,” said Mr Lafferty.

“But he had turned to drugs and alcohol. He was under threat to life and limb.”

Stabbing

Marshall made headlines in 2012 when he appeared in court and admitted stabbing himself because he was so anxious about working with Gordon Ramsay.

He had been offered the chance to work with the star chef at his Maze restaurant in London but was so stressed about travelling to London for the potential job, he plunged a kitchen knife into his own hand.

He admitted a charge of possessing a weapon without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

Marshall later said: “I was so worried about how big the opportunity was, and the whole trip down south, that I took the knife out of the kitchen drawer and walked up the street.”

