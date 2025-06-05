Woman in court over three-day Kirkcaldy paedophile protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman in court over three-day Kirkcaldy paedophile protest

Samantha McFarlane breached bail to go back to the protest.

By Jamie McKenzie
Paedo protest Seafield View, Kirkcaldy
The protest lasted three days. Image: Fife Jammers Facebook

A Fife woman has appeared in court to admit breaching the peace during an organised paedophile protest in Kirkcaldy.

Samantha McFarlane, 29, also failed to comply with a court condition by attending a protest in the area two days later.

McFarlane, of Kirkcaldy, appeared from custody at the town’s sheriff court to plead guilty to three charges.

On May 31 at Seafield View, Kirkcaldy, she conducted herself in a disorderly manner by shouting, swearing, throwing a can and attempting to break free from police officers there and committed a breach of the peace.

On June 2 at nearby Invertiel Road, she failed to comply with a court condition by attending an organised protest and being in a public place in a group of more than ten people.

McFarlane also resisted, obstructed or hindered two police officers by tensing her arms and attempting to pull away from them as they tried to arrest her at Invertiel Road.

Protest started peacefully

Defence lawyer Alexandra Philp said there was an organised protest between May 31 and June 2 and McFarlane attended on the first day, when she committed a breach of the peace.

The solicitor said McFarlane was given a court undertaking with a condition, which she breached two days later by being with a group of people, ending up in custody.

Ms Philp said the protest was peaceful at the beginning but McFarlane acted the way she did and accepts her involvement.

The solicitor said the protest was in relation to an “alleged sex offender” residing at an address in Seafield View.

The lawyer added: “She (McFarlane) was one of 30 individuals who were there”.

Sheriff Charles Lugton deferred sentence until July 1 to obtain background reports.

McFarlane was admitted to bail.

The sheriff made a special bail condition for her not to enter or attempt to enter Seafield View.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

