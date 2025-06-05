Woman in court over three-day Kirkcaldy paedophile protest

A Fife woman has appeared in court to admit breaching the peace during an organised paedophile protest in Kirkcaldy.

Samantha McFarlane, 29, also failed to comply with a court condition by attending a protest in the area two days later.

McFarlane, of Kirkcaldy, appeared from custody at the town’s sheriff court to plead guilty to three charges.

On May 31 at Seafield View, Kirkcaldy, she conducted herself in a disorderly manner by shouting, swearing, throwing a can and attempting to break free from police officers there and committed a breach of the peace.

On June 2 at nearby Invertiel Road, she failed to comply with a court condition by attending an organised protest and being in a public place in a group of more than ten people.

McFarlane also resisted, obstructed or hindered two police officers by tensing her arms and attempting to pull away from them as they tried to arrest her at Invertiel Road.

Protest started peacefully

Defence lawyer Alexandra Philp said there was an organised protest between May 31 and June 2 and McFarlane attended on the first day, when she committed a breach of the peace.

The solicitor said McFarlane was given a court undertaking with a condition, which she breached two days later by being with a group of people, ending up in custody.

Ms Philp said the protest was peaceful at the beginning but McFarlane acted the way she did and accepts her involvement.

The solicitor said the protest was in relation to an “alleged sex offender” residing at an address in Seafield View.

The lawyer added: “She (McFarlane) was one of 30 individuals who were there”.

Sheriff Charles Lugton deferred sentence until July 1 to obtain background reports.

McFarlane was admitted to bail.

The sheriff made a special bail condition for her not to enter or attempt to enter Seafield View.

