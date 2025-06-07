Young driver who rammed police car at Fife petrol station is jailed

A danger driver who rammed a police car at a Fife petrol station and two weeks later mounted a pavement to evade officers, has been jailed for more than two years.

Daryl Morrison was driving while disqualified on both occasions, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard.

The 21-year-old appeared in the dock from custody to plead guilty to four charges – two each of driving dangerously and while disqualified on December 23 and January 6.

Forecourt escape

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court Morrison was disqualified from driving in March last year and was also previously banned in 2021.

On December 23, he was in an Audi when he drove at speeds of about 90mph on the A92, then turned off to Cowdenbeath and stopped at Beath Service Station in High Street.

Two police vehicles blocked the entrance and exit to the forecourt and an officer shouted for him to turn off the engine.

Morrison hit a police car as he forced his way out and made off at speed, abandoning the Audi elsewhere in the town.

At around 3.50pm on January 6, police saw Morrison in a BMW parked outside an address in Wellesley Road, Methil, and approached him as he sat in the driver seat.

The fiscal depute said Morrison mounted the pavement and drove at one of the officers, who had to get out of the way.

The constable’s right hand made contact with the bonnet and he was injured, according to the charges.

A child and elderly woman were nearby as Morrison mounted the pavement and drove off at speed, the court heard.

Driving is ‘coping mechanism’

Morrison’s defence lawyer referenced a psychiatric report in pointing out her client has ADHD and this provides context – but not an excuse – for the driving.

The solicitor said her client used driving as a “coping mechanism” and “form of escape”.

She added: “His position is he panicked coming across police and acted in the manner he did.”

She said remanded Morrison, who has analogous previous offending, is remorseful and intends to turn his life around upon his release.

Sheriff Krista Johnston said she took into account his young age and the requirement to apply young person sentencing guidelines, background reports highlighting adverse childhood experiences and his ADHD diagnosis, as well as his early guilty pleas.

However, the sheriff said his record shows a “great deal of time, effort and expense” has been put into supporting him within the community in a bid to rehabilitate him but he has continued to offend.

She said he showed “utter disregard” for the safety of others and jailed him for a total of 25 months, backdated to January 14 when he was remanded.

Morrison was also banned him from driving for four-and-a-half years.

