Young driver who rammed police car at Fife petrol station is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Young driver who rammed police car at Fife petrol station is jailed

Daryl Morrison was driving while disqualified, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard.

By Jamie McKenzie
Beath Service Station, Cowdenbeath
Morrison rammed a police car at the Beath Service Station. Image: Google

A danger driver who rammed a police car at a Fife petrol station and two weeks later mounted a pavement to evade officers, has been jailed for more than two years.

Daryl Morrison was driving while disqualified on both occasions, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard.

The 21-year-old appeared in the dock from custody to plead guilty to four charges – two each of driving dangerously and while disqualified on December 23 and January 6.

Forecourt escape

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court Morrison was disqualified from driving in March last year and was also previously banned in 2021.

On December 23, he was in an Audi when he drove at speeds of about 90mph on the A92, then turned off to Cowdenbeath and stopped at Beath Service Station in High Street.

Two police vehicles blocked the entrance and exit to the forecourt and an officer shouted for him to turn off the engine.

Morrison hit a police car as he forced his way out and made off at speed, abandoning the Audi elsewhere in the town.

At around 3.50pm on January 6, police saw Morrison in a BMW parked outside an address in Wellesley Road, Methil, and approached him as he sat in the driver seat.

The fiscal depute said Morrison mounted the pavement and drove at one of the officers, who had to get out of the way.

The constable’s right hand made contact with the bonnet and he was injured, according to the charges.

A child and elderly woman were nearby as Morrison mounted the pavement and drove off at speed, the court heard.

Driving is ‘coping mechanism’

Morrison’s defence lawyer referenced a psychiatric report in pointing out her client has ADHD and this provides context – but not an excuse – for the driving.

The solicitor said her client used driving as a “coping mechanism” and “form of escape”.

She added: “His position is he panicked coming across police and acted in the manner he did.”

She said remanded Morrison, who has analogous previous offending, is remorseful and intends to turn his life around upon his release.

Sheriff Krista Johnston said she took into account his young age and the requirement to apply young person sentencing guidelines, background reports highlighting adverse childhood experiences and his ADHD diagnosis, as well as his early guilty pleas.

However, the sheriff said his record shows a “great deal of time, effort and expense” has been put into supporting him within the community in a bid to rehabilitate him but he has continued to offend.

She said he showed “utter disregard” for the safety of others and jailed him for a total of 25 months, backdated to January 14 when he was remanded.

Morrison was also banned him from driving for four-and-a-half years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Sudocrem chaos and porn obsession
Post Thumbnail
Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — Ruined spa weekend
Callum Beautyman
Fife football hooligan back in court to admit carrying knife
Kevin Watt
Perth domestic thug jailed for torrent of threatening voicemails to ex
Nicola MacKenzie
Stirlingshire woman embezzled £49k from own grandmother
Paula Bowman
Dealer pedalled drugs from bra in Dundee city centre
Zholia Alemi
Bogus psychiatrist who worked in Tayside told to pay back £406k or face more…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Poor parking and park pervert
Raza Hussain
Conman who bought £140k Perth house through fraudulent scheme given unpaid work
Clive Burgoyne
Bird of prey poison plotter sentenced for Angus estate revenge bid