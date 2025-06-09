Former Stirling cafe boss from Fife caught with drugs while driving disqualified for sixth time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Stirling cafe boss from Fife caught with drugs while driving disqualified for sixth time

Derek Crews life has been 'blighted' since he lost his business, a court heard.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Derek Crews
Derek Crews. Image: Police Scotland

A former Stirling café boss who was stopped on suspicion of having drugs was found to be driving while disqualified for the sixth time.

Derek Crews was found with hundreds of pounds worth of drugs in his car during a traffic stop in Alloa.

The 44-year-old had previously run a food outlet in Stirling bus station, which folded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fiscal depute Rachel Wallace told Stirling Sheriff Court police had been called after a “highly intoxicated” male and female were seen in the vehicle.

“Police traced the accused’s vehicle and the accused was in the driver’s seat with the keys in the ignition of the vehicle, which was switched on.

“He was approached and detained by police and a search carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“During the search they recovered 14g of heroin and 14g of cocaine.

“The accused was arrested and checks carried out, which confirmed he was a disqualified driver.”

Experts later valued the drugs as being worth a total of £1,700.

Life ‘blighted’ by drugs

Solicitor Alastair Ross, defending, said: “He has a record that does him no favours.

“His life is blighted by drugs and that’s had significant consequences for him throughout his life.

He had his own business, which was his path out of that life but due to Covid his business failed and he has reverted to his previous difficulties in relation to drug abuse and unfortunately spiralled.”

Crews, of Factory Road, Buckhaven, admitted possession with intent to supply of heroin and cocaine at Mars Hill, Alloa on December 11 2023.

He further admitted driving while disqualified.

Jailed

Sheriff Derek Hamilton said: “You pled guilty to serious charges in Alloa – two of them for possession of a considerable amount of class A drugs.

“Significantly, you also pled guilty to driving whilst disqualified for the sixth time – that was only two weeks after your last conviction.

“For someone who continues to drive whilst disqualified its inevitable a custodial sentence will be imposed.”

He jailed Crews for 11 months and disqualified him for six years and until he passes the extended driving test.

Crews was also sentenced for a separate incident of being concerned in the supply of cocaine in South Pilmuir Road, Clackmannan, between February and March 2022.

He was jailed for 18 months, to be served consecutively to the 11-month term.

