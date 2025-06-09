Former Stirling cafe boss from Fife caught with drugs while driving disqualified for sixth time

A former Stirling café boss who was stopped on suspicion of having drugs was found to be driving while disqualified for the sixth time.

Derek Crews was found with hundreds of pounds worth of drugs in his car during a traffic stop in Alloa.

The 44-year-old had previously run a food outlet in Stirling bus station, which folded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fiscal depute Rachel Wallace told Stirling Sheriff Court police had been called after a “highly intoxicated” male and female were seen in the vehicle.

“Police traced the accused’s vehicle and the accused was in the driver’s seat with the keys in the ignition of the vehicle, which was switched on.

“He was approached and detained by police and a search carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“During the search they recovered 14g of heroin and 14g of cocaine.

“The accused was arrested and checks carried out, which confirmed he was a disqualified driver.”

Experts later valued the drugs as being worth a total of £1,700.

Life ‘blighted’ by drugs

Solicitor Alastair Ross, defending, said: “He has a record that does him no favours.

“His life is blighted by drugs and that’s had significant consequences for him throughout his life.

“He had his own business, which was his path out of that life but due to Covid his business failed and he has reverted to his previous difficulties in relation to drug abuse and unfortunately spiralled.”

Crews, of Factory Road, Buckhaven, admitted possession with intent to supply of heroin and cocaine at Mars Hill, Alloa on December 11 2023.

He further admitted driving while disqualified.

Jailed

Sheriff Derek Hamilton said: “You pled guilty to serious charges in Alloa – two of them for possession of a considerable amount of class A drugs.

“Significantly, you also pled guilty to driving whilst disqualified for the sixth time – that was only two weeks after your last conviction.

“For someone who continues to drive whilst disqualified its inevitable a custodial sentence will be imposed.”

He jailed Crews for 11 months and disqualified him for six years and until he passes the extended driving test.

Crews was also sentenced for a separate incident of being concerned in the supply of cocaine in South Pilmuir Road, Clackmannan, between February and March 2022.

He was jailed for 18 months, to be served consecutively to the 11-month term.

