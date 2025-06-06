Perth domestic thug jailed for torrent of threatening voicemails to ex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth domestic thug jailed for torrent of threatening voicemails to ex

In one of the recordings, Kevin Watt told his former partner: "I will destroy you."

By Jamie Buchan
Kevin Watt
Kevin Watt at Perth Sheriff Court.

A domestic thug has been jailed for breaching a strict court order by bombarding his ex-partner with a series of menacing voicemails.

In one of the recordings, Kevin Watt told his former partner: “I will destroy you.”

In 2023, the 40-year-old was banned from speaking to or approaching his ex after he admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards her over a 16-week period.

Electrician Watt, who once said he drank 12 cans of lager a day, returned to Perth Sheriff Court this week and admitted breaching the non-harassment order.

He was jailed for 11 months.

‘I will f***ing ruin you’

The court heard Watt repeatedly contacted his ex-girlfriend between March 1 and April 20 2023.

In his first voicemail, Watt asked her: “Please call me back.”

The message came from an unknown number but the woman recognised Watt’s voice.

When she did not respond, he followed up with a series of threatening recordings.

“I’m going to destroy you,” he said.

“I’m going to make so much sh**e up about you. I will f***ing ruin you.”

He later told her: “Get me jailed. Do what you want.”

Later that month, the woman went to his home in Perth’s Victoria Street to drop off some of his belongings.

She went into the house and had a cigarette with him.

When he asked to borrow her car and was refused, he got angry and left the property.

The court heard he left several more voicemails, begging his partner to phone him back.

In one he told her: “Away and enjoy your night with your fat pals.”

Later he said: “Out on the pull. You do whatever you want, because that’s what you do.”

‘Why are police at my door?’

After she reported him, Watt left 54 voicemails on her phone between 4.30pm and 11pm, giving her a running commentary of his contact with police.

“What have you contacted police?” he asked.

“Why are police at my door? I can see the meat wagon outside.”

Solicitor Lyndsey Barber, defending, said her client accepted breaching the court order but said both parties had been in contact with each other.

Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff William Wood told Watt: “You have a substantial record.

“It may well be that (the complainer) has contributed to this but it is up to you to abide by the terms of the order.”

Watt was jailed for seven months for the breach, plus four months for failing to turn up at a previous court hearing.

The sheriff imposed a new two-year non-harassment order.

Threatened to chop ex’s head off

The court previously heard how Watt had sent his ex a series of chilling texts and voicemails in 2022.

He called her the “biggest tart in Perth” and threatened to chop off her head if she called police.

When she tried to end the relationship, Watt responded by threatening to slit her throat and burn down her house.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

