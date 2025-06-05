Airdrie fan got ‘buzz’ from bar fight with St Johnstone rivals before Scottish Cup tie, court hears

A pair of thugs who helped ambush St Johnstone fans in a pub have been banned from attending football for two years.

A court heard Airdrie supporter Cameron Patey got “a buzz” out of causing trouble.

Shocking video footage showed bottles being thrown into a bar in the Lanarkshire town where Saints fans had gathered before a Scottish Cup tie.

Airdrie Sheriff Court heard a group of home fans confronted the Perth side’s supporters and a fight spilled on to the street.

Patey, 22, Ryan Lawrence, 29, and Nathan Dunsmore, 26, admitted causing a breach of the peace by fighting, shouting and swearing on January 20 last year.

It happened before Airdrie beat Saints 1-0 in a fourth round tie.

The trouble was linked to a message posted by a St Johnstone fan who tweeted: “Any Airdrie supporters wanting a square go should come to the West End Bar. Bring your mates – you’ll need them.”

Bar fight

Annette Ward, prosecuting, described how the Airdrie fans ambushed their rivals at the West End Bar.

She told the court CCTV caught them leaving another pub.

“They had their hoods up and their faces partially covered with scarves.

“The three accused were part of the group.

“A large group of St Johnstone fans were already inside the West End Bar.

“As soon as the Airdrie supporters arrived there was an altercation that turned into a scuffle between the two groups.

“This quickly spilled onto the street and in the course of that an individual was assaulted by two unidentified males.”

The court heard a fourth Airdrie fan was seen on CCTV picking up two bottles and throwing them into the pub.

He was also charged but has since died.

‘It gives me a buzz’

Patey has a previous conviction which resulted in him being given a football banning order.

Lawrence also has football-related previous convictions.

The court heard, when asked about his role in the trouble, Patey told a social worker: “It’s an escape. It gives me a buzz.”

But in court, defence lawyer Tony Linden said: “He now describes his conduct as pathetic. His days of attending football matches and seeking out trouble are gone.

“He plans to leave the Airdrie area and has an offer of employment with a starting salary of £40,000.”

Fraser McKinnon, defending Lawrence, said he accepted responsibility for his behaviour but added: “From the CCTV, it appears his involvement was at the lower end of the scale.”

Nicky Matteo, for Dunsmore, told the court: “This happened at a time when he was drinking and taking drugs to excess.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Joseph Hughes imposed two-year football banning orders on Patey and Lawrence, both of Airdrie.

These will cover all regulated games in the UK and the pair are also banned from watching televised football in licensed premises.

The sheriff said: “I’m satisfied this offence was related to the football match that day.

“It matters not if it happened before the game started.

“It is appropriate to impose these banning orders to prevent violence or disorder at, or in connection with, football matches.”

Patey was also warned he must behave himself over the next nine months while Lawrence will be under supervision for two years and electronically tagged for nine months, meaning he’s confined to his home between 7pm and 7am each day.

Sentence on Dunsmore, who is in custody on other matters, was deferred until December.

