Bird of prey poison plotter sentenced for Angus estate revenge bid

Clive Burgoyne was given unpaid work for placing poison-laced pheasant carcasses on an Angus estate.

By Ross Gardiner
Clive Burgoyne
Clive Burgoyne.

A man who left poison-laced pheasants on an Angus estate in a twisted revenge plot has been sentenced to 135 hours of unpaid work.

Clive Burgoyne covered the carcasses in rat poison in the escalating feud with the landowner over shooting rights.

He hoped the poisoned game would attract birds of prey, whose resultant deaths would cause reputational damage to The Guynd, near Arbroath.

Burgoyne, 38, of Forfar, planted four of the carcasses on the estate but his plan unravelled when witnesses saw him driving off from the site of one of the deposits.

His DNA was found on all four dead birds.

Poison-laced pheasant
Burgoyne laced pheasant carcasses with poison to kill birds of prey. Image: Crown Office

The court previously heard how the dispute had arisen when the estate withdrew shooting rights from Burgoyne and his father, Anthony.

Burgoyne Snr had also been charged over the poisoned birds but passed away before the case came to court.

The dead birds had been laced with a blue toxin, confirmed to be an anticoagulant rodenticide with active ingredient difenacoum, deadly if consumed by raptors.

None of the birds had been fed upon.

Fiscal depute Karen Rollo said: “Birds of prey can be regarded as problematic on estates as they can kill smaller animals.

“There are well-documented examples of them being poisoned by estate workers to combat this.

“Estates can receive government grants which, on conviction for such offences, can result in withdrawal and adverse publicity for the estates.”

She said the Crown believed this was the accused’s bid to “discredit” the estate.

Poisoned pheasant
Burgoyne left poison-laced carcasses on the estate. Image: Crown Office

Burgoyne admitted that between January 30 and February 3 2023, he positioned the poisoned birds at the pond area at Home Farm, Guynd, Carmyllie.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said previously: “He accepts the reference that this was done in a way to cause problems for the estate.”

On Thursday, Mr Rennie said: “This wasn’t his idea. He took part in this matter.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley said: “I’ll deal with this on the basis that you accept your involvement.

“This is a serious matter.”

Sentencing welcomed

Iain Batho, who leads on wildlife and environmental crime for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said: “It is highly important to preserve Scotland’s natural heritage, including the wildlife that forms part of it.

“As such, wild birds are given strict protection by our law

“Clive Burgoyne’s reckless actions put various wildlife, particularly birds of prey, at risk of injury and death.

“The result in this case is a testament to the collaborative working between COPFS, Police Scotland, and Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture (SASA), who in this case were able to provide vital forensic evidence.”

