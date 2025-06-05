Conman who bought £140k Perth house through fraudulent scheme given unpaid work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Conman who bought £140k Perth house through fraudulent scheme given unpaid work

Raza Hussain tricked the Scottish Government and the Nationwide into giving him money to buy a house in Perth's Craigie area.

By Jamie Buchan
Raza Hussain
Raza Hussain.

A crooked landlord who exploited a Scottish Government scheme designed for first-time buyers to purchase a £140,000 house in Perth has been ordered to complete unpaid work.

Raza Hussain used fake bank statements and lied about his employment to secure funding from the government’s LIFT initiative.

The scheme was set up to help first-time buyers get on the property ladder.

But 31-year-old Hussain already owned a house in Aberdeen when he applied for funding.

He further duped the Nationwide Building Society into giving him a mortgage.

A criminal investigation later uncovered the father-of-two had not moved into the property at Glengarry Road but was instead renting it out to someone else.

Hussain, from Perth, previously pled guilty to running a fraudulent scheme between July 1 and September 26 2019.

He returned to the dock this week and was sentenced to unpaid work.

Couldn’t verify his employment

Prosecutor Emma Farmer told Perth Sheriff Court: “The Lift scheme is a low-cost initiative to help first time buyers get onto the property ladder.

“Shared equity owners are not permitted to let out their property under any circumstances.”

She said Hussain’s application was assessed by a Scottish Government agent and approved on July 25 2019.

Raza Hussain bought a house in Glengarry Road after making thousands in a fraudulent scheme. Image: Google

“He stated on the form that he was a first-time buyer,” said Ms Farmer.

“But this appears not to be true as he had previously bought a property in Aberdeen.”

Hussain secured £48,300 of government funding for the three-bedroom home in Perth’s Glengarry Road.

He later secured a £82,800 mortgage from the Nationwide Building Society, and bought the property with a £6,900 deposit from his parents.

Ms Farmer said attempts were made by the Nationwide’s financial crime department to contact Hussain’s employer.

“This was to verify his employment,” she said. “However, this was unsuccessful.”

His application was put on hold and payslips were requested to show his income.

However, the funding for the mortgage had already been released and could not be recalled.

Proceeds of crime

The fiscal depute said: “During 2020, a member of the Scottish Government was contacted by police in relation to an investigation into Mr Hussain, regarding concerns about his banking activity.

“It transpired he was on the landlord register and was renting out the property.”

When quizzed about this Hussain said he had served notice on the tenant and that he would move in after they had moved out but he was unable to provide any proof of this.

Perth Sheriff Court.

Hussain also produced bank statements to government officials, showing monthly salary payments of £1,992 from a company in Paisley.

“It later transpired that the true bank statements did not disclose this income,” said Ms Farmer.

“He declared an income of £30,000 per annum but could provide no evidence of this.”

The court heard Hussain now faces Proceeds of Crime action, although this has been put on hold until later in the year to give Police Scotland’s financial investigations unit time to complete their probe.

Alternative to prison

A lawyer for Hussain said: “He fully accepts what he did and faces up to his responsibilities.”

Sheriff David Hall told Hussain: “Clearly this is a serious matter.

“You were fully aware that what you were doing was fraudulent, due to the fact that you had already purchased a property and were not a first-time buyer.”

He added: “You have no criminal convictions and this offence is quite old, so I can deal with it today in a way that allows you to remain at liberty.”

Hussain, of Fairies Road, Perth, was sentenced to carry out 235 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody.

