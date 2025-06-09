Dundee dealer caught with cocaine in Burberry bag

A Dundee drug dealer has been jailed after police in Lochee caught him with more than £4,300 worth of cocaine in a Burberry bag.

Officers were in the area to deal with a separate issue when Dylan Scott was pointed out to them by a member of the public.

Scott’s car was pulled over and the Class A drugs were discovered, along with scales and more than £1,200 in cash.

The 29-year-old’s lawyer said his client was slinging drugs as a means to pay off a major debt he had accrued in prison.

History repeated itself for Scott who was locked up in 2021 after claiming he was pressured by a gang in Birmingham to package drugs to settle a £3,000 debt.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At approximately 2.10pm on January 13 2024, officers were in a marked police vehicle in the Lochee area in relation to another matter.

“A member of the public advised that the accused was selling drugs from a vehicle nearby.

“Officers drove to High Street and saw the vehicle driving away.

“They immediately signalled for the accused’s vehicle to stop, which it did.”

Almost 40g of cocaine was discovered in Scott’s possession – along with scales, snap bags and £1,275 in cash – with a maximum potential street value of more than £4,300.

HMP Perth prisoner Scott, who has served time for violent domestic abuse and drug offences, pled guilty to being involved in supplying cocaine.

In May this year, he was sentenced to a total of 15 months in prison after breaching community orders for domestic offences.

Solicitor Gary Foulis said: “He’s a young man whose life has been blighted by an addiction to cocaine.

“His position is he had accrued a significant drug debt after serving his previous custodial sentence and found himself in the position of having pressure put on him by people further up the chain to peddle and sell cocaine in our community.

“He wants to come out clean and start afresh and not go back to being involved in the drug scene in Dundee.”

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith told Scott: “Unfortunately, it’s always the low-hanging fruit such as yourself that are caught and not those higher up the chain.”

Scott was jailed for 18 months which will be served consecutive to his current sentence.

