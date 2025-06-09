Dundee dealer caught with cocaine in Burberry bag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee dealer caught with cocaine in Burberry bag

Dylan Scott was pointed out to officers in Lochee.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dylan Scott
Dylan Scott. Image: Facebook

A Dundee drug dealer has been jailed after police in Lochee caught him with more than £4,300 worth of cocaine in a Burberry bag.

Officers were in the area to deal with a separate issue when Dylan Scott was pointed out to them by a member of the public.

Scott’s car was pulled over and the Class A drugs were discovered, along with scales and more than £1,200 in cash.

The 29-year-old’s lawyer said his client was slinging drugs as a means to pay off a major debt he had accrued in prison.

History repeated itself for Scott who was locked up in 2021 after claiming he was pressured by a gang in Birmingham to package drugs to settle a £3,000 debt.

Dylan Scott
Dylan Scott appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court last year.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At approximately 2.10pm on January 13 2024, officers were in a marked police vehicle in the Lochee area in relation to another matter.

“A member of the public advised that the accused was selling drugs from a vehicle nearby.

“Officers drove to High Street and saw the vehicle driving away.

“They immediately signalled for the accused’s vehicle to stop, which it did.”

Almost 40g of cocaine was discovered in Scott’s possession – along with scales, snap bags and £1,275 in cash – with a maximum potential street value of more than £4,300.

HMP Perth prisoner Scott, who has served time for violent domestic abuse and drug offences, pled guilty to being involved in supplying cocaine.

In May this year, he was sentenced to a total of 15 months in prison after breaching community orders for domestic offences.

Solicitor Gary Foulis said: “He’s a young man whose life has been blighted by an addiction to cocaine.

“His position is he had accrued a significant drug debt after serving his previous custodial sentence and found himself in the position of having pressure put on him by people further up the chain to peddle and sell cocaine in our community.

“He wants to come out clean and start afresh and not go back to being involved in the drug scene in Dundee.”

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith told Scott: “Unfortunately, it’s always the low-hanging fruit such as yourself that are caught and not those higher up the chain.”

Scott was jailed for 18 months which will be served consecutive to his current sentence.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Joshua Reid
Fife man told he was not best 'diplomat' in neighbour dispute after battering victim…
Robert Cobb
Montrose driver with 'no empathy' left pedestrian, 64, with horrific eye injuries in road…
Jonathan Greenlees
Bagpiping champ quits top job after drunken wrecking spree in Perthshire town
Alan Rachwal
Custody officer injured in Dundee court scuffle sparked by sheriff's cancer comments
Thomas Barnes
Dealer linked to A90 drugs bust was not even in Scotland
Lerwick Police Station sign
Fife teen assaulted bouncers and squared up to police on island work trip
Beath Service Station, Cowdenbeath
Young driver who rammed police car at Fife petrol station is jailed
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Sudocrem chaos and porn obsession
Post Thumbnail
Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — Ruined spa weekend
Callum Beautyman
Fife football hooligan back in court to admit carrying knife