Home News Courts

Crook led police on 100mph Tay Bridge chase after ram-raid wrecking spree across Tayside and Fife

Ryan Robertson hit businesses across the region before being brought to justice after the high-speed chase into Dundee city centre.

By Ciaran Shanks
ram raid Kirrie garage
A ramraid at Autosales, Kirriemuir was one of many crimes committed. Image: Supplied

Businesses across Tayside and Fife were ram-raided by a crook who later led police on a 100mph car chase from Glenrothes to Dundee.

A stinger was deployed after the Kia Rio blitzed across the Tay Road Bridge on the opposite carriageway.

Property and cash worth more than £42,000 was either stolen or damaged after a gang smashed their way into small firms over a nine-day period last year.

Ryan Paul Robertson, 24, has now been jailed after he was identified on CCTV footage.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how car garages, food trucks and a cycle shop were all targeted in September 2024.

One business owner in Kirriemuir estimated a five-figure sum of damage was caused at his company as Robertson fled with just £40 in cash.

Diagnostic equipment, wheel nut guns and an electric grinder – which the Crown said was worth around £13,600 – was stolen when Robertson raided Bob’s Mechanical Repairs in Birnam.

CCTV clocked Robertson arrive in the Kia Rio at around 3.20am before breaking through the lower half of the office door and leaving.

CCTV from Bob's Mechanical Repairs
CCTV from Bob’s Mechanical Repairs. Image: Facebook
Bob's Mechanical Repairs CCTV
CCTV caught a male peering into the shop. Image: Facebook

Days later, Autosales in Kirriemuir had a car wash machine damaged, with Robertson only managing to nab £40 in the brazen break-in.

Owner Barrie Ewart previously told The Courier: “I’m pretty horrified by how desperate people are to go to lengths like this for a few pounds.”

The court heard how Robertson and others tried to force the access panel off the pressure washer before using a pick-up truck to reverse into it and knock it over.

Footage picked up Robertson driving towards the Eastport Garage in Newburgh before kicking the door and smashing the window.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer said: “At around 3.25am, the manager received a call from the alarm company that several sensors had been activated.

“She and her husband attended immediately and observed a large hole in the window.

“Police attended and the manager entered the shop and found the till open and empty.

“The key had been left in the lock of the till and £118 was missing.”

Three electronic bicycles worth £13,697 were stolen from the Strathmore Cycle Hub in Coupar Angus, with £207 of cash taken after a break-in at Box Tacos in Guardbridge.

Money was also taken from Got the Munch in Perth and Mad Macs Snacks in Glenrothes.

A window was smashed during the break-in.
A window was smashed during the break-in at Box Tacos. Image: Box Tacos/Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Box Tacos break-in
The interior of the takeaway after the break-in. Image: Supplied

Robertson was brought to justice after quick-thinking police spotted the Kia Rio that was linked to the raids.

The car was driving in a normal and safe manner on the A92 northbound from Glenrothes until blue lights were activated by officers at around 2am.

“Mr Robertson began to drive on the opposing carriageway in excess of the speed limit,” Ms Farmer said.

“As the A92 extended into a rural setting after Freuchie, Mr Robertson continued to drive at speeds up to 100mph on the opposing carriageway while turning his lights off intermittently.

“As the pursuit passed Ladybank, he braked sharply and turned left towards Charlottetown, which is a narrow country road.”

Robertson slammed on the brakes, reversed and rammed into the police car before speeding back onto the A92.

Tay Road Bridge.
Police used a stinger on the Tay Road Bridge to end the crime spree.

The fiscal depute said: “Officers, who were still in pursuit, saw him driving on the opposing carriageway along the dual carriageway prior to the Tay Bridge.

“He entered the Tay Bridge and travelled the entire length of the bridge on the opposing carriageway into oncoming traffic at speeds reaching 90mph.

“At about 2.30am, his vehicle was stung using a police tyre deflation device on the Tay Bridge.”

Police used tactical contact when Robertson’s car was immobilised after the rear wheel bent against the kerb.

The determined crook was chased on foot all the way to the Wellgate Shopping Centre before eventually being handcuffed and remanded in custody.

Robertson pled guilty to being responsible for the break-ins, the reset and theft of two cars, driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police, stealing property from unlocked cars, driving without insurance and driving dangerously between September 6 and 29 in Dundee, Angus, Perth, Perthshire and Fife.

Dundee Sheriff Court
Robertson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said previous offender Robertson accepted a jail term was inevitable.

“Your offending has not been isolated to one area,” Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith told Robertson.

“It’s quite clear that you and others that were involved were driving around Dundee, Fife and Perthshire identifying soft targets that security would be easily overcome and take small sums of money.

“You reversed into a power washer causing £12,000 of damage in order to get £40 of cash.

“A business like that could go under and those that run that business could lose their livelihoods and their homes for the sake of you getting £40.”

Robertson was sentenced to two years in prison which was backdated to September 30 2024.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years and four months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

