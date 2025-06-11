Thieving Dundee Marks and Spencer worker caught after customer complaint

A thieving Marks & Spencer employee said he stole hundreds of pounds from the tills because he had a newborn on the way.

But Ben Sommerville’s own solicitor told a court it was actually a drug problem that triggered his ham-fisted thefts, which occurred just a week after he was hired.

Sommerville was caught after a customer at the Gallagher Retail Park store complained about him being on his phone.

The 22-year-old was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court after previously admitting stealing from the city supermarket.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson said Sommerville, of Fintry, would pocket cash from customers straight into his rear pocket.

This happened on multiple occasions in early December, with several thefts on the same day.

Mr Robertson said: “On December 11, a customer made a complaint about the accused using his phone at the till.

“This caused the store manager to view the CCTV.

“Whilst reviewing CCTV, they identified the accused taking money from the till.”

The store’s security team was made aware and Sommerville was later spoken to in a private room.

“He was asked to empty his pockets,” Mr Robertson said.

“He removed £170 worth of bank notes from his rear pocket.

“It should be important to note that when questioned, the accused stated he needed the money as he had a newborn on the way.”

A financial loss was conducted on the tills and it was confirmed Sommerville had stolen £220 in total.

Solicitor Mike Short said: “It’s a breach of trust over a period.

“He went through a dark phase…this is all related to drugs, not the child.

“There’s still money due to Marks & Spencer.”

Sheriff John Rafferty said: “This form of deliberate theft from an employer – breaching trust – I have to have the contemplation of a jail sentence.

“Having reached that view, I can find a community-based alternative to custody but it’s got to be a significant sentence.”

Sommerville was ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work.

