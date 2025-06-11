Thieving Dundee Marks and Spencer worker caught after customer complaint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thieving Dundee Marks and Spencer worker caught after customer complaint

Ben Sommerville was caught putting cash in his pockets in the week after he was hired by the store.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ben Sommerville
Ben Sommerville. Image: facebook

A thieving Marks & Spencer employee said he stole hundreds of pounds from the tills because he had a newborn on the way.

But Ben Sommerville’s own solicitor told a court it was actually a drug problem that triggered his ham-fisted thefts, which occurred just a week after he was hired.

Sommerville was caught after a customer at the Gallagher Retail Park store complained about him being on his phone.

The 22-year-old was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court after previously admitting stealing from the city supermarket.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson said Sommerville, of Fintry, would pocket cash from customers straight into his rear pocket.

This happened on multiple occasions in early December, with several thefts on the same day.

Mr Robertson said: “On December 11, a customer made a complaint about the accused using his phone at the till.

“This caused the store manager to view the CCTV.

“Whilst reviewing CCTV, they identified the accused taking money from the till.”

New Marks and Spencer store in Dundee at the Gallagher Retail park.
Sommerville was stealing money at M&S in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

The store’s security team was made aware and Sommerville was later spoken to in a private room.

“He was asked to empty his pockets,” Mr Robertson said.

“He removed £170 worth of bank notes from his rear pocket.

“It should be important to note that when questioned, the accused stated he needed the money as he had a newborn on the way.”

A financial loss was conducted on the tills and it was confirmed Sommerville had stolen £220 in total.

Solicitor Mike Short said: “It’s a breach of trust over a period.

“He went through a dark phase…this is all related to drugs, not the child.

“There’s still money due to Marks & Spencer.”

Sheriff John Rafferty said: “This form of deliberate theft from an employer – breaching trust – I have to have the contemplation of a jail sentence.

“Having reached that view, I can find a community-based alternative to custody but it’s got to be a significant sentence.”

Sommerville was ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work.

