Dundee ‘danger to the public’ behind bars for horrific attack on woman

A “danger to the public” who left a woman with a broken nose during a savage attack in Dundee has been locked up.

A sheriff made the withering assessment of Gary Tardito as he jailed him for attacking the woman at an address on South Baffin Street on April 14 2024.

A jury at the city’s sheriff court previously convicted Tardito of repeatedly punching her on the head before seizing her neck and dragging her into a bedroom.

She was again repeatedly punched on the head, which caused her severe injury.

The court was previously shown photographs of the woman’s injuries, which included damage to her cheek as well as the broken nose.

Tardito, 44, was convicted of a separate offence of behaving abusively towards another woman at the same address on May 12 2024.

Numerous convictions and sentences on Tardito’s lengthy criminal record were read aloud by Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith.

Tardito has been violent in the past and hit the headlines in 2023 for a balaclava-clad raid at The Range in Lochee.

In 2020, Tardito was jailed for a brazen break-in at The Giddy Goose restaurant, which was captured on CCTV.

The HMP Perth prisoner appeared for sentencing following the preparation of a social work report.

Sheriff Niven-Smith, who had considered imposing an extended sentence, told Tardito: “It wasn’t, as you suggested at the trial, you merely pushed her.

“It was a sustained attack upon a victim who was helpless and vulnerable to your greater power.

“I consider you are a danger to the public.”

Tardito was sentenced to three years in prison and made subject to a 12-month supervised release order.

