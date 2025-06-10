Dundee ‘danger to the public’ behind bars for horrific attack on woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee ‘danger to the public’ behind bars for horrific attack on woman

A sheriff had considered imposing an extended sentence on Gary Tardito.

By Ciaran Shanks
Gary Tardito
Gary Tardito. Image: Facebook

A “danger to the public” who left a woman with a broken nose during a savage attack in Dundee has been locked up.

A sheriff made the withering assessment of Gary Tardito as he jailed him for attacking the woman at an address on South Baffin Street on April 14 2024.

A jury at the city’s sheriff court previously convicted Tardito of repeatedly punching her on the head before seizing her neck and dragging her into a bedroom.

She was again repeatedly punched on the head, which caused her severe injury.

The court was previously shown photographs of the woman’s injuries, which included damage to her cheek as well as the broken nose.

Tardito, 44, was convicted of a separate offence of behaving abusively towards another woman at the same address on May 12 2024.

Numerous convictions and sentences on Tardito’s lengthy criminal record were read aloud by Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith.

Tardito has been violent in the past and hit the headlines in 2023 for a balaclava-clad raid at The Range in Lochee.

In 2020, Tardito was jailed for a brazen break-in at The Giddy Goose restaurant, which was captured on CCTV.

Gary Tardito CCTV
Tardito was previously jailed after being caught on CCTV raiding the Giddy Goose restaurant.

The HMP Perth prisoner appeared for sentencing following the preparation of a social work report.

Sheriff Niven-Smith, who had considered imposing an extended sentence, told Tardito: “It wasn’t, as you suggested at the trial, you merely pushed her.

“It was a sustained attack upon a victim who was helpless and vulnerable to your greater power.

“I consider you are a danger to the public.”

Tardito was sentenced to three years in prison and made subject to a 12-month supervised release order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Erick Fragnito
Fife pizza chef smoked cannabis with missing 12-year-old before raping her
Peter McKessick
Senior SSE manager banned for drunken crash in Perth woman's front garden
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Keir Starmer threats and vigilante brothers
Jamie Grierson
Engineer tells court he was treated as Perth fire tragedy hotel murder suspect
Derek Crews
Former Stirling cafe boss from Fife caught with drugs while driving disqualified for sixth…
Dylan Scott
Dundee dealer caught with cocaine in Burberry bag
Joshua Reid
Fife man told he was not best 'diplomat' in neighbour dispute after battering victim…
Robert Cobb
Montrose driver with 'no empathy' left pedestrian, 64, with horrific eye injuries in road…
Jonathan Greenlees
Bagpiping champ quits top job after drunken wrecking spree in Perthshire town
Alan Rachwal
Custody officer injured in Dundee court scuffle sparked by sheriff's cancer comments