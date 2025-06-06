Fife football hooligan back in court to admit carrying knife

A football hooligan who battered a young Raith Rovers fan after a Fife derby has now admitted carrying a knife while making a violent threat.

Callum Beautyman, who was part of a mob attack on the teenager at a Dunfermline bus stop in January last year, appeared at the city’s sheriff court this week to plead guilty to two charges.

On May 9 this year at an address in Lauder Street, Dunfermline, Beautyman behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, banging the door, holding a knife and making a threat of violence.

The 18-year-old admitted a second offence of having a knife in public without reasonable excuse of lawful authority.

Sheriff Susan Duff deferred sentence on Beautyman, of David Street, Dunfermline – formerly of Kelty – until July 2 for the production of background reports and his bail was continued meantime.

His court appearance comes just a few days after his football fan attack co-accused, Mackenzie King, was re-sentenced for failing to do his unpaid work hours in the community for that crime.

Beautyman and 21-year-old King previously pled guilty to the assault to injury while acting with others.

Prosecutor Annie Henderson told the court that after the game at East End Park – a 2-1 win for Raith – away fans were making their way to Dunfermline’s Queen Margaret train station and were approached by a group of teenagers.

The pair were verbally abusive and then “picked up” their victim and threw him to the ground, where he “landed on his head”.

The group continued to batter him as he lay on the ground.

Their victim was taken to hospital with concussion after the attack and his hearing aid was broken.

A victim impact statement also revealed he suffers nightmares and flashbacks, missed school exams and gave up playing football.

The attack drew widespread condemnation from across the Scottish footballing community at the time.

Beautyman was placed on an eight-month curfew – running 7pm to 7am daily – for the crime.

They were each handed a three-year football banning order.

