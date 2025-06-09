Bagpiping champ quits top job after drunken wrecking spree in Perthshire town

A world champion bagpiper has stood down in disgrace from his £80k-a-year role as a director at a leading security firm after going on a drunken wrecking spree in a Perthshire town, a court has heard.

Jonathan Greenlees was more than three-times the drink-drive limit when he careered into parked cars after a boozy meal with colleagues at Crieff Hydro.

Police were first alerted by a built-in emergency system in his company’s hi-tech Polestar car.

When found by officers sitting in the front seat of the smashed-up vehicle, he admitted he had been driving but claimed there was no crash.

Greenlees, 51, previously pled guilty to driving dangerously and while over the limit (70mics/22) in the Crieff Hydro car park, on the A822 and various roads in Crieff on April 14 this year.

Returning to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing, he was ordered to carry out unpaid work and banned from the road.

No explanation for night-drive

The court heard Greenlees could not explain why he went for a drive after his evening meal.

He was meant to have been staying with workmates at the Hydro that night.

Fiscal depute Sarah High, prosecuting, said police arrived on the scene at 11.20pm.

“Mr Greenlees appeared dazed and confused and was slurring his words,” she said.

He told officers: “I didn’t think any crash happened but I was driving.”

Greenlees failed a roadside breath test and was taken into custody.

The full mayhem was only revealed to officers when they viewed the car’s dashcam footage.

It showed Greenlees crashing into three vehicles, striking one of them twice.

The final collision caused extensive damage to the Polestar and the parked vehicle, said Ms High.

Demoted at work

According to Companies House records, Greenlees resigned from his role as finance director at SecuriGroup – one of the country’s biggest security firms – the day after his arrest.

Solicitor Jim Brady, defending, said his client had demoted himself, taking a £20k wage cut.

He said Greenlees had been on medication at the time, which he believed was okay to take with alcohol.

It was only when he researched the tablets online he discovered they could have side effects such as “black outs.”

Asked by Sheriff David Hall why his client was driving, Mr Brady said: “He has no idea, he doesn’t recall what happened at all.”

The lawyer added: “He is very remorseful. His remorse is backed up by the fact he has not driven since this incident.

“This conduct was completely out of character.”

Sheriff Hall told Greenlees: “I will give you credit for pleading guilty at the earlier opportunity.

“I cannot understand what you were driving that night, given you were staying at the locus.”

Greenlees, a first offender with a clean licence, was ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work.

He was also banned from driving for 16 months.

Greenlees, from Glasgow, has won several awards for piping and claimed the best overall piper title at the opening day of the 2015 Royal National Mod in Oban.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.