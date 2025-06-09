Bagpiping champ quits top job after drunken wrecking spree in Perthshire town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bagpiping champ quits top job after drunken wrecking spree in Perthshire town

Jonathan Greenlees was more than three-times the drink-drive limit when he careered into parked cars after a boozy meal with colleagues at the Crieff Hydro.

By Jamie Buchan
Jonathan Greenlees
Jonathan Greenlees appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A world champion bagpiper has stood down in disgrace from his £80k-a-year role as a director at a leading security firm after going on a drunken wrecking spree in a Perthshire town, a court has heard.

Jonathan Greenlees was more than three-times the drink-drive limit when he careered into parked cars after a boozy meal with colleagues at Crieff Hydro.

Police were first alerted by a built-in emergency system in his company’s hi-tech Polestar car.

When found by officers sitting in the front seat of the smashed-up vehicle, he admitted he had been driving but claimed there was no crash.

Greenlees, 51, previously pled guilty to driving dangerously and while over the limit (70mics/22) in the Crieff Hydro car park, on the A822 and various roads in Crieff on April 14 this year.

Returning to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing, he was ordered to carry out unpaid work and banned from the road.

No explanation for night-drive

The court heard Greenlees could not explain why he went for a drive after his evening meal.

He was meant to have been staying with workmates at the Hydro that night.

Fiscal depute Sarah High, prosecuting, said police arrived on the scene at 11.20pm.

“Mr Greenlees appeared dazed and confused and was slurring his words,” she said.

Jonathan Greenlees leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

He told officers: “I didn’t think any crash happened but I was driving.”

Greenlees failed a roadside breath test and was taken into custody.

The full mayhem was only revealed to officers when they viewed the car’s dashcam footage.

It showed Greenlees crashing into three vehicles, striking one of them twice.

The final collision caused extensive damage to the Polestar and the parked vehicle, said Ms High.

Demoted at work

According to Companies House records, Greenlees resigned from his role as finance director at SecuriGroup – one of the country’s biggest security firms – the day after his arrest.

Solicitor Jim Brady, defending, said his client had demoted himself, taking a £20k wage cut.

He said Greenlees had been on medication at the time, which he believed was okay to take with alcohol.

It was only when he researched the tablets online he discovered they could have side effects such as “black outs.”

Asked by Sheriff David Hall why his client was driving, Mr Brady said: “He has no idea, he doesn’t recall what happened at all.”

Crieff Hydro exterior
Greenlees had been dining with colleagues at the Crieff Hydro.

The lawyer added: “He is very remorseful. His remorse is backed up by the fact he has not driven since this incident.

“This conduct was completely out of character.”

Sheriff Hall told Greenlees: “I will give you credit for pleading guilty at the earlier opportunity.

“I cannot understand what you were driving that night, given you were staying at the locus.”

Greenlees, a first offender with a clean licence, was ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work.

He was also banned from driving for 16 months.

Greenlees, from Glasgow, has won several awards for piping and claimed the best overall piper title at the opening day of the 2015 Royal National Mod in Oban.

