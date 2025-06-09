Fife man told he was not best ‘diplomat’ in neighbour dispute after battering victim unconscious

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man told he was not best ‘diplomat’ in neighbour dispute after battering victim unconscious

Joshua Reid's victim needed surgery following the attack in March.

By Ross Gardiner
Joshua Reid
Joshua Reid.

A thuggish Fife “diplomat” who waded into his friend’s neighbour dispute has been jailed after breaking his victim’s kneecap.

Joshua Reid knocked the man unconscious and then kicked him while he was down during the bitter dispute in Cupar.

The pair had become involved in an altercation after Reid was caught on a doorbell camera, booting his victim’s front door.

The 29-year-old, who has a long record of violent offending, was locked up for two years.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith labelled his assault “a reprehensible kicking of a person who was on the ground unconscious”.

He said: “He has a formidable record.

“Mr Reid is perhaps not the best person to be the diplomat standing his propensity to become agitated.”

Violent attack

Reid was brought from prison to Dundee Sheriff Court to admit threatening or abusive behaviour and severely injuring the man he assaulted.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer explained Reid’s friend was subject to an ongoing neighbour dispute with another resident in a block of flats at Kinloss Park in Cupar.

Reid came to the man’s attention when he was caught on his Blink doorbell, kicking his front door.

The pair became embroiled in an altercation and Reid punched him three or four times, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

Reid kicked the stricken 45-year-old and when he regained consciousness, he was in “excruciating pain” and unable to stand.

He went to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and was found to have a fractured patella, a fractured finger, bruising to his head and a cut to his eye.

He underwent surgery the next day and left hospital with a stent and staples.

‘Knuckleduster’ mitigation

Solicitor David Bell said: “There seemed to be an ongoing dispute.

“My client’s position is (his friend) had relayed to him that he had been repeatedly suffering what I could euphemistically describe as anti-social behaviour.

“He’s gone to his door. They do come together outside, there is an altercation.”

Mr Bell said his client believed he had been struck with a knuckleduster during the incident.

“He put his hand on his head, he saw there was blood.

“My client, having looked up and saw something, he accepts he continued with the altercation.

“Mr Reid has spend much of his adult life in custody.”

‘Formidable’ record

The court heard Reid, who began offending at 15, has previously been jailed for violent offending.

His criminal record includes stabbing his partner’s thigh, attacking his own mum hours after a family funeral and waving a knife at a neighbour who accused him of failing to clean up dog dirt.

His latest offence was committed two weeks after he had been released on bail for a domestic assault, for which he has since been fined.

Reid, whose address was given in court as Perth Prison, has been on remand since appearing in court on March 10.

