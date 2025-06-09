Monday court round-up — Keir Starmer threats and vigilante brothers

Vigilante brothers abducted two schoolboys after their parents’ living room window was smashed during weeks of anti-social behaviour in a Fife village.

John and Richard Saunders tracked down the two suspects – aged 12 and 13 – pulled them out of a Co-op in Lochore and took them into their car.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard previously the men threatened to “batter” the terrified youngsters and took their mobile phones away.

After the car stopped, the siblings told the boys they were “giving them a fright” and they were taken home.

John, 53, and Richard, 50, appeared in the dock for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to the assault and abduction on September 30 last year.

Representing first offender Richard Saunders, of Lochore, defence lawyer David McLaughlin said the background to the incident involved youths in the area “effectively causing havoc” for weeks.

The solicitor said: “This evening appears to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“The window was shattered. Richard Saunders became aware of that.

“This was a spur of the moment decision, having lost his temper. Both he and his brother made poor decisions”.

The lawyer said his client appears to show genuine remorse and his employment is “in jeopardy”.

At the previous hearing, John Saunders – also of Lochore – said he got a call from his parents to say their window had been smashed and as he drove to their house, he saw the boys walking towards the Co-op.

He said the boys told them someone from Cardenden had also been involved so they had gone looking for him at bus stops.

He realised what he was doing was wrong and took the boys home.

Sentencing, Sheriff Steven Borthwick told them: “I understand you were each very concerned for the wellbeing of your parents.

“You were understandably both angry about that and wanted to do something about that.

“What is completely unacceptable is to behave in the manner you did that day.

“It’s simply not allowed for citizens to take the law into their own hands, even under a level of provocation involved here and particularly, where children are involved”.

He imposed 150 hours of unpaid work each because the offences were “completely out of character” amidst an ongoing situation.

Road rage

A road rage thug from Montrose who left a 64-year-old man needing to have his retina re-attached has been jailed. Robert Cobb, 57, was locked up after attacking his victim twice during the same incident.

Prime Minister threats charge

A 60-year-old man has been remanded in custody over alleged weapon and petrol bomb threats to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Stewart Cochrane is alleged to have made the threats from his home on Dundee’s Gardyne Place.

Prosecutors allege Cochrane behaved in a threatening or abusive manner between April 30 and June 2 this year.

He is accused of making insulting and threatening remarks.

The charge states he “did express a desire to kill others” including “the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom”.

It is alleged Cochrane expressed a desire to use weapons, petrol bombs and other methods.

The offences are allegedly aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation, race, colour, nationality under the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021.

Cochrane made no plea when he appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court, with no motion for bail made on his behalf by solicitor Gary McIlravey.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith committed Cochrane for further examination and remanded him in custody meantime.

Wrecking spree

A world champion bagpiper and company director went on a drunken wrecking spree in Crieff. Jonathan Greenlees was more than three-times the drink-drive limit when he careered into parked cars after a boozy meal with colleagues at Crieff Hydro.

Saved job

A Fife electrical engineer who carelessly caused a dual carriageway crash in Angus has clung onto his licence and his job.

Harmanpreet Singh previously appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and pled guilty to a reduced charge of driving carelessly on October 25, having initially been charged with driving dangerously.

The HPS Commissioning Services director drove his Ford Ranger into the overtaking lane of the southbound carriageway near Tealing while a Toyota Yaris was preparing to overtake him.

The Yaris could not stop in time and collided with the 45-year-old’s pickup.

Its driver suffered bruising from the seatbelt and was taken to Ninewells by ambulance.

Sentencing had been deferred for Sheriff Mark Thorley to be provided with proof a driving ban would result in the termination of Singh’s employment.

This was accepted by the sheriff, who instead imposed nine penalty points and fined the businessman £790, to be paid in 28 days.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.