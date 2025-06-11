Commonwealth medal-winning boxer described as ‘enforcer’ after violent attacks and victim intimidation in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Commonwealth medal-winning boxer described as ‘enforcer’ after violent attacks and victim intimidation in Angus

John Docherty, from Montrose, intimidated a witness after his teenage brother had assaulted him.

By Ross Gardiner
Boxer John Docherty
A sheriff suggested John Docherty was 'something of an enforcer'. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

Brothers from Montrose ended up in court together after one attacked a man in Angus and the other intimidated him into not reporting it to police.

Teenager Sean Docherty punched his victim around 20 times, before his brother John left the man so scared he and his family fled to temporary accommodation.

After Commonwealth bronze-medal winning boxer John Docherty also admitted a separate assault, the sheriff suggested he may be “something of an enforcer”.

The two men will be sentenced in July when background reports have been prepared.

John, 27, and 19-year-old Sean appeared together in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The younger brother admitted that on May 12 last year, he assaulted a man on Swan Street in Brechin by repeatedly punching him on the head and body.

The assault left the man severely injured, permanently impaired and permanently disfigured, according to the charge.

John Docherty, who won bronze for Scotland in the 2018 Gold Coast games, pled guilty to a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice five days later.

Offences

Prosecutor Emma Farmer told the court Sean Docherty’s victim had been driving and was spotted by the brothers, who were drunkenly crossing the road.

Sean Docherty went to the car and punched the driver approximately 20 times.

He suffered a snapped tendon and bruised ribs and continues to suffer discomfort.

Five days later, John Docherty followed the man his brother assaulted, overtook him and parked his van to block him in.

He asked if the man had gone to the police about the assault and was told he had not.

Frightened, the man put his car in gear but Docherty told him: “If you put that car in gear, I’ll f***ing kill you.”

The court heard the man, his pregnant partner and their child have fled to temporary accommodation.

Boxer John Docherty
John Docherty pictured before the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Image: DC Thomson

The older brother admitted another assault which happened on Christmas Day 2024 at Erskine Place in Montrose.

He seized a male by the throat and repeatedly punched him on the head and body, injuring him.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith noted the incident was filmed and said: “There seems to be a pattern developing that would suggest Mr Doherty was something of an enforcer.”

Awaiting sentence

John Docherty’s solicitor explained his client’s wife is due to give birth to their third child next week.

He explained Docherty is a self-employed roofer, who works primarily in the Aberdeen area.

Jim Laverty, appearing for Sean Docherty, who is employed by his father, said his client has since given up drinking.

The brothers, both of Lochside Crescent in Montrose, will be sentenced on July 18 after background reports have been prepared.

Sheriff Niven-Smith said “custody is almost inevitable” for John Docherty.

Another attack

Three days before their hearing, both men appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court in relation to another matter.

While John Docherty’s not guilty plea was accepted, Sean Docherty admitted that on March 2 last year, he repeatedly pursued a stranger on High Street and New Wynd in Montrose.

He then punched him on the head and body, leaving him with cuts on his nose and lip.

He will be sentenced for that offence on July 1.

