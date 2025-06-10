Senior SSE manager banned for drunken crash in Perth woman’s front garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Senior SSE manager banned for drunken crash in Perth woman’s front garden

Peter McKessick was five times the limit when he ploughed his Land Rover Discovery through a hedge in the city's Ettrick Drive.

By Jamie Buchan
Peter McKessick
Peter McKessick appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A senior manager at power firm SSE has been banned from driving for two years after he drunkenly careered his car into a Perth woman’s garden.

Peter McKessick was five times the limit when he ploughed his Land Rover Discovery through a hedge in the city’s Ettrick Drive.

The 54-year-old, who is head of development at the Perth-based energy company, was said to have been drinking excessively the day before, celebrating the end of the football season.

He got behind the wheel the following evening, after drinking one more pint, to deliver a vital document to his workplace, his lawyer told Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told him: “I’m not sure I entirely accept the explanation given.”

Kept in hospital overnight

McKessick, of Perth, pled guilty to driving with excess alcohol (249mg/ 50) on May 20 last year.

Prosecutors accepted his not guilty plea to an allegation of careless driving.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson said: “At 9pm, a witness was at the rear of her property in Ettrick Drive.

“She heard a loud bang coming from the front of the house.”

The woman raced to her front door, where she saw McKessick’s car in her garden.

“She observed a male within the vehicle,” Mr Robertson said.

“She could detect and smell alcohol coming from him.”

Emergency services were called and McKessick was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where his blood was taken by doctors and later analysed by police.

“The accused was kept in hospital overnight for observations,” the fiscal depute said.

Slow absorption level?

Solicitor William McKay, defending, said: “Mr McKessick was incredulous at the reading. Obviously, it’s a very high one.”

He said his client had been drinking at a social event “around a football match” on May 19.

“He was drinking beer and vodka from 1pm to 2am,” Mr McKay said.

The next day, he drink one pint of beer.

Inveralmond House
McKessick was driving to his office at Inveralmond House when he crashed.

Mr McKay said: “At about 9pm, he remembered he wasn’t going into the office the next day but he had a document that he required to take to his office.”

McKessick got in his car and crashed after travelling a short distance.

The solicitor could not explain why the blood-alcohol reading was so high.

“Maybe he has a slow absorption level. He doesn’t have a drink problem but he was drinking an awful lot on that particular day.”

Mr McKay, who said his client had a “high-flying” position at SSE, had been driving without incident every day since the crash.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told McKessick: “This was a worryingly high reading and I’m not sure I entirely accept the explanation given but it does seem to be out of character for you.”

McKessick was banned from driving for 24 months and fined £1,000.

He was told he can reduce his ban time to 18 months by completing a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

