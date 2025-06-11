Fife charity shop volunteer, 73, on register for sex chat with teen

A 73-year-old Fife charity shop volunteer cornered a teenage schoolboy and demanded to know the size of his penis in a sordid sex chat.

William Fraser spoke about his own “tiny” penis and interrogated the shocked 14-year-old about his sex life.

Fraser, from Lauder Street, Dunfermline, had a previous sexual offence on his record when he was working at the shop.

However, a sheriff said there was nothing sinister in Fraser’s actions and put it down to “stupidity”.

Fraser, a long-time volunteer with the Salvation Army, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He previously admitted that on November 9 last year at the Salvation Army shop, High Street, Dunfermline, he engaged a boy, then aged 14, in a sexualised conversation, asked him sexualised questions and enquired about his sexual history.

Inappropriate shop chat

Depute fiscal Azrah Yousaf previously told the court Fraser had worked as a volunteer for the Salvation Army for 16 years.

Fraser suddenly started making – and repeating – sexual remarks to the boy, asking about his penis size.

The boy left the shop and a week later spoke to his aunt, with their discussion leading to police being contacted.

When interviewed by officers, Fraser said, “He told me he was gay.

“I asked what age he was and he said he was 14. I said he was far too young.

“I said, ‘There’s no way I’d have sex with you’.”

Asked why he thought that would be an acceptable conversation to have with the youngster, Fraser said it was because the boy said he was gay.

He also claimed he had asked about the size of the boy’s penis “to give him a confidence booster”.

‘Stupidity rather than sinister’

The court was told Fraser had an analogous previous conviction which had resulted in him being put on the sex offenders register.

Sheriff Krista Johnston said: “I’m of the view that you acted out of stupidity rather than in a sinister way.”

She imposed a community payback order with two years of supervision and participation in the Moving Forward to Changes programme.

Fraser was also put back on the sex offenders register for two years.

