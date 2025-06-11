Fife charity shop volunteer, 73, on register for sex chat with teen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife charity shop volunteer, 73, on register for sex chat with teen

William Fraser spoke about his “tiny” penis and interrogated the shocked 14-year-old about his sex life.

By Gary Fitzpatrick
William Fraser
William Fraser.

A 73-year-old Fife charity shop volunteer cornered a teenage schoolboy and demanded to know the size of his penis in a sordid sex chat.

William Fraser spoke about his own “tiny” penis and interrogated the shocked 14-year-old about his sex life.

Fraser, from Lauder Street, Dunfermline, had a previous sexual offence on his record when he was working at the shop.

However, a sheriff said there was nothing sinister in Fraser’s actions and put it down to “stupidity”.

Fraser, a long-time volunteer with the Salvation Army, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He previously admitted that on November 9 last year at the Salvation Army shop, High Street, Dunfermline, he engaged a boy, then aged 14, in a sexualised conversation, asked him sexualised questions and enquired about his sexual history.

Inappropriate shop chat

Depute fiscal Azrah Yousaf previously told the court Fraser had worked as a volunteer for the Salvation Army for 16 years.

Fraser suddenly started making – and repeating – sexual remarks to the boy, asking about his penis size.

The boy left the shop and a week later spoke to his aunt, with their discussion leading to police being contacted.

William Fraser.
William Fraser.

When interviewed by officers, Fraser said, “He told me he was gay.

“I asked what age he was and he said he was 14. I said he was far too young.

“I said, ‘There’s no way I’d have sex with you’.”

Asked why he thought that would be an acceptable conversation to have with the youngster, Fraser said it was because the boy said he was gay.

He also claimed he had asked about the size of the boy’s penis “to give him a confidence booster”.

‘Stupidity rather than sinister’

The court was told Fraser had an analogous previous conviction which had resulted in him being put on the sex offenders register.

Sheriff Krista Johnston said: “I’m of the view that you acted out of stupidity rather than in a sinister way.”

She imposed a community payback order with two years of supervision and participation in the Moving Forward to Changes programme.

Fraser was also put back on the sex offenders register for two years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

