Serial domestic abuser from Dundee back behind bars

A dangerous serial domestic abuser from Dundee is facing an extended sentence after subjecting his former partner to years of torment.

Steven Carr attacked the woman with a can of deodorant, grabbed and ripped her underwear and used a naked photo of her as his profile image on WhatsApp.

Carr, 45, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison in February 2019 after terrorising three separate women at addresses in Dundee.

He is now back in custody after he admitted abusing another woman between September 2022 and August 2024 at locations in the city, as well as a hotel on the Greek island of Santorini.

The 45-year-old pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to shouting, swearing, calling her derogatory names as well as accessing and monitoring her online accounts.

She was contacted excessively by Carr, who left threatening and abusive voicemails as well as accusing her of being unfaithful.

He threatened to kill himself and deterred her from seeing friends and family.

The charge states Carr bombarded the woman with abusive emails and texts and accessed her property without permission.

On June 29 last year, the brute left the woman injured after assaulting her with a can of deodorant.

She was grabbed by Carr, who ripped her underwear in the process.

Carr also admitted striking the woman on the face while she was driving and damaging the Santorini hotel room, as well as changing his WhatsApp picture to a naked image of her.

A separate charge stated he breached bail conditions between August 13 and 23 last year by repeatedly contacting her and going to her house.

Carr also sent abusive voice notes and WhatsApp messages to a woman that was not his partner between January and August 2024.

“I am of the view that some form of post-custodial supervision would be of assistance to Mr Carr,” his solicitor John Boyle said.

“He has not undertaken any offence-focused work.”

Sheriff David Hall said: “I am looking at the possibility of an extended sentence here.

“Before deciding how to sentence you, sentence will be deferred for a criminal justice social work report.”

Carr, remanded at HMP Perth, will return to court next month.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.