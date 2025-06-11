Serial domestic abuser from Dundee back behind bars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Serial domestic abuser from Dundee back behind bars

Steven Carr terrorised a woman for nearly two years.

By Ciaran Shanks
Steven Carr
Steven Carr.

A dangerous serial domestic abuser from Dundee is facing an extended sentence after subjecting his former partner to years of torment.

Steven Carr attacked the woman with a can of deodorant, grabbed and ripped her underwear and used a naked photo of her as his profile image on WhatsApp.

Carr, 45, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison in February 2019 after terrorising three separate women at addresses in Dundee.

He is now back in custody after he admitted abusing another woman between September 2022 and August 2024 at locations in the city, as well as a hotel on the Greek island of Santorini.

The 45-year-old pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to shouting, swearing, calling her derogatory names as well as accessing and monitoring her online accounts.

She was contacted excessively by Carr, who left threatening and abusive voicemails as well as accusing her of being unfaithful.

He threatened to kill himself and deterred her from seeing friends and family.

The charge states Carr bombarded the woman with abusive emails and texts and accessed her property without permission.

Steven Carr

On June 29 last year, the brute left the woman injured after assaulting her with a can of deodorant.

She was grabbed by Carr, who ripped her underwear in the process.

Carr also admitted striking the woman on the face while she was driving and damaging the Santorini hotel room, as well as changing his WhatsApp picture to a naked image of her.

A separate charge stated he breached bail conditions between August 13 and 23 last year by repeatedly contacting her and going to her house.

Carr also sent abusive voice notes and WhatsApp messages to a woman that was not his partner between January and August 2024.

“I am of the view that some form of post-custodial supervision would be of assistance to Mr Carr,” his solicitor John Boyle said.

“He has not undertaken any offence-focused work.”

Sheriff David Hall said: “I am looking at the possibility of an extended sentence here.

“Before deciding how to sentence you, sentence will be deferred for a criminal justice social work report.”

Carr, remanded at HMP Perth, will return to court next month.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Michael Gray at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Jail for Fife baseball thug who left victim with 'devastating injuries' after 'Bob Marley'…
Cannabis stuff
Drugs mule caught with cannabis worth £100k on A90 Perth to Dundee road
Boxer John Docherty
Commonwealth medal-winning boxer described as 'enforcer' after violent attacks and victim intimidation in Angus
Allan Cruickshank
Paedophile hounded from home after travelling to Fife in sting operation
ram raid Kirrie garage
Crook led police on 100mph Tay Bridge chase after ram-raid wrecking spree across Tayside…
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Bogus tradesman and £90k dealer
Daniel Allan
Stirling teaching student's police bite may have ruined career dreams, court told
Erick Fragnito
Fife pizza chef smoked cannabis with missing 12-year-old before raping her
Gary Tardito
Dundee 'danger to the public' behind bars for horrific attack on woman
Peter McKessick
Senior SSE manager banned for drunken crash in Perth woman's front garden