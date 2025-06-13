Dundee home invader told victim ‘wrong place, wrong time’ after assault

A lout burst into his ex-partner’s Dundee home without her knowledge and repeatedly punched a friend she had invited over.

Daniel Fairweather, 30, said: “Wrong place, wrong time, isn’t it?” after thumping the man.

He then punched the woman repeatedly.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Fairweather left the pair with facial injuries.

He previously admitted subjecting the woman to abuse between October 2021 and December 2023.

He made disparaging remarks about her mental health and seized her throat on repeated occasions, as well as removing her mobile phone.

The pair would continue messaging each other and when the woman told Fairweather she had a black eye, he replied: “Well, you deserved it.”

House attack

Prosecutor Michael Robertson revealed Fairweather believed the woman was seeing someone else, with the relationship over by December 1 2023.

During that night, the pair were messaging and Fairweather said he missed her and wanted her to go back to his house.

Mr Robertson said: “At around 5am on December 2, the complainer returned to her home address with a friend.

“At some point they went out for a smoke, returned inside and did not lock the door.

“The complainer and the other male were within the bedroom when the accused suddenly appeared and started to punch (the male) to the head, repeatedly causing him to fall to the floor.

“The complainer tried to get the accused off. The accused began punching her to the head causing her to fall to the ground.

“The accused then stated ‘wrong place, wrong time, isn’t it?’ then left.”

‘I f***ed up’

Police later caught up with first offender Fairweather, of Dundee, who said: “I know what I have done.

“I f***ed up. I had gone through a bad break-up recently and I think folk are seeking retribution.”

Solicitor advocate Jane Caird, defending, said: “There were allegations between the couple of speaking to other people and that culminated in the behaviour.

“He fully accepts the behaviour and he understands it’s absolutely unacceptable.”

Ms Caird referenced a social work report that stated Fairweather would benefit from trauma counselling with the help of a mental health nurse.

Sheriff John Rafferty placed Fairweather on supervision for 18 months and made him subject to a restriction of liberty order (7pm-5am) for 108 days.

A non-harassment order was not imposed, in line with the woman’s wishes.

