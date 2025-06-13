Dundee home invader told victim ‘wrong place, wrong time’ after assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee home invader told victim ‘wrong place, wrong time’ after assault

Daniel Fairweather burst into his ex-partner's home and punched her and her friend.

By Ciaran Shanks
Daniel Fairweather
Daniel Fairweather.

A lout burst into his ex-partner’s Dundee home without her knowledge and repeatedly punched a friend she had invited over.

Daniel Fairweather, 30, said: “Wrong place, wrong time, isn’t it?” after thumping the man.

He then punched the woman repeatedly.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Fairweather left the pair with facial injuries.

He previously admitted subjecting the woman to abuse between October 2021 and December 2023.

He made disparaging remarks about her mental health and seized her throat on repeated occasions, as well as removing her mobile phone.

The pair would continue messaging each other and when the woman told Fairweather she had a black eye, he replied: “Well, you deserved it.”

House attack

Prosecutor Michael Robertson revealed Fairweather believed the woman was seeing someone else, with the relationship over by December 1 2023.

During that night, the pair were messaging and Fairweather said he missed her and wanted her to go back to his house.

Mr Robertson said: “At around 5am on December 2, the complainer returned to her home address with a friend.

“At some point they went out for a smoke, returned inside and did not lock the door.

“The complainer and the other male were within the bedroom when the accused suddenly appeared and started to punch (the male) to the head, repeatedly causing him to fall to the floor.

“The complainer tried to get the accused off. The accused began punching her to the head causing her to fall to the ground.

“The accused then stated ‘wrong place, wrong time, isn’t it?’ then left.”

‘I f***ed up’

Police later caught up with first offender Fairweather, of Dundee, who said: “I know what I have done.

“I f***ed up. I had gone through a bad break-up recently and I think folk are seeking retribution.”

Solicitor advocate Jane Caird, defending, said: “There were allegations between the couple of speaking to other people and that culminated in the behaviour.

“He fully accepts the behaviour and he understands it’s absolutely unacceptable.”

Ms Caird referenced a social work report that stated Fairweather would benefit from trauma counselling with the help of a mental health nurse.

Sheriff John Rafferty placed Fairweather on supervision for 18 months and made him subject to a restriction of liberty order (7pm-5am) for 108 days.

A non-harassment order was not imposed, in line with the woman’s wishes.

