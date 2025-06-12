57-year-old man who sexually assaulted girl, 12, in Fife given unpaid work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

57-year-old man who sexually assaulted girl, 12, in Fife given unpaid work

Steven Stronach appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after being convicted by a jury.

By Jamie McKenzie
Steven Stronach
Steven Stronach.

A 57-year-old who sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Fife has been given a community payback order.

Steven Stronach appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after being convicted by a jury.

On August 3 2023 at an address in Oakley, he placed his hand under the girl’s clothing and rubbed her stomach, pulled her towards him and placed his hand inside her underwear and touched her.

He lifted up her clothing and tried to look under her pants and remove them and tried to kiss her on the lips and rub her on the leg with his hand.

Still denies crimes

Defence lawyer David Bell said Stronach, of Stewart Crescent, Aberdeen, continues to deny the crime.

Arguing for a non-custodial sentence, the solicitor highlighted Stronach is currently doing voluntary work in a warehouse where he does not have contact with the public and children.

Mr Bell said the hope is this might lead to potential employment.

He pointed out this also shows Stronach is capable of doing unpaid work as punishment.

Mr Bell added: “He leads what seems a relatively isolated life”.

He acknowledged the crime is serious but noted it was a single incident.

‘That’s not justice’ call

Sheriff James Williamson told Stronach: “This was a serious matter in and of itself and aggravated by the fact it was a gross breach of trust”.

The sheriff said he has to take account of the fact Stronach being a first offender.

He sentenced him to 300 hours of unpaid work and put him on offender supervision for three years, as part of a community payback order.

Stronach will also be put on the sex offenders register for three years.

Sheriff Williamson added: “If you breach this order… expect to come back before me and go to custody for two years.”

After sentencing, a member of the public gallery could be heard saying: “That’s not justice”.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Jessica Sommerville
American Pitbulls savaged Border Collie outside Fife flats
Matthew Logan
Supermarket creep from Perthshire told co-worker she was in his sex dream
William Fraser
Fife charity shop volunteer, 73, on register for sex chat with teen
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Bar face bite and masked attack
Ben Sommerville
Thieving Dundee Marks and Spencer worker caught after customer complaint
Steven Carr
Serial domestic abuser from Dundee back behind bars
Michael Gray at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Jail for Fife baseball thug who left victim with 'devastating injuries' after 'Bob Marley'…
Cannabis stuff
Drugs mule caught with cannabis worth £100k on A90 Perth to Dundee road
Boxer John Docherty
Commonwealth medal-winning boxer described as 'enforcer' after violent attacks and victim intimidation in Angus
Allan Cruickshank
Paedophile hounded from home after travelling to Fife in sting operation