57-year-old man who sexually assaulted girl, 12, in Fife given unpaid work

A 57-year-old who sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Fife has been given a community payback order.

Steven Stronach appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after being convicted by a jury.

On August 3 2023 at an address in Oakley, he placed his hand under the girl’s clothing and rubbed her stomach, pulled her towards him and placed his hand inside her underwear and touched her.

He lifted up her clothing and tried to look under her pants and remove them and tried to kiss her on the lips and rub her on the leg with his hand.

Still denies crimes

Defence lawyer David Bell said Stronach, of Stewart Crescent, Aberdeen, continues to deny the crime.

Arguing for a non-custodial sentence, the solicitor highlighted Stronach is currently doing voluntary work in a warehouse where he does not have contact with the public and children.

Mr Bell said the hope is this might lead to potential employment.

He pointed out this also shows Stronach is capable of doing unpaid work as punishment.

Mr Bell added: “He leads what seems a relatively isolated life”.

He acknowledged the crime is serious but noted it was a single incident.

‘That’s not justice’ call

Sheriff James Williamson told Stronach: “This was a serious matter in and of itself and aggravated by the fact it was a gross breach of trust”.

The sheriff said he has to take account of the fact Stronach being a first offender.

He sentenced him to 300 hours of unpaid work and put him on offender supervision for three years, as part of a community payback order.

Stronach will also be put on the sex offenders register for three years.

Sheriff Williamson added: “If you breach this order… expect to come back before me and go to custody for two years.”

After sentencing, a member of the public gallery could be heard saying: “That’s not justice”.

