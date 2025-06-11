Drugs mule caught with cannabis worth £100k on A90 Perth to Dundee road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Drugs mule caught with cannabis worth £100k on A90 Perth to Dundee road

Police pulled over Thuan Nguyen's black BMW after receiving intelligence he was transporting drugs into Tayside.

By Jamie Buchan

£100,000 worth of cannabis was recovered from Thuan Nguyen's vehicle after a police stop on the A90.

A drugs mule is facing jail after he was caught on the A90 transporting nearly £100,000 worth of cannabis into Tayside.

Police intercepted Thuan Nguyen’s black BMW between Perth and Dundee.

Inside, they recovered 10 kilos of herbal substances, separated into multiple vacuum-packed bags.

Vietnamese national Nguyen initially denied his role in the local drugs trade but he changed his plea to guilty on the second day of his trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

The 35-year-old, who has been remanded in custody for more than a year, will be sentenced next month.

Strong smell of cannabis

Fiscal depute Lee-Anne Barclay, prosecuting, said police received intelligence a black BMW was being used to traffic drugs between Glasgow and Dundee.

The vehicle was spotted just before 9pm on May 30 last year, travelling northbound on the A90 and officers signalled for the car to pull over.

“The accused, who was driving, was the only occupant of the vehicle,” Ms Barclay said.

“He told police that he did not understand or have good English.

“At this time, officers detected a strong smell of cannabis coming from inside the vehicle.”

General view of the A90 dual carriageway at Inchmichael, between Dundee and Perth
The A90 at Inchmichael, where Nguyen was pulled over by police. Image: Google

Nguyen was detained and taken to Dundee HQ.

HIs car was also seized and searched.

The court heard several vacuum-sealed packages of herbal substances were discovered.

They tested positive for cannabis which, if sold in 1g deals, would have a street value of £99,8000.

Police also recovered a piece of paper with handwritten names and numbers. It appeared to be a “tick list” detailing amounts sold or owed to individual clients.

Nguyen later claimed he was the victim of human trafficking but this was not supported by the Home Office after an investigation.

‘Excellent recovery’

First offender Nguyen, listed as a prisoner at HMP Perth, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis on the A90 near Inchmichael on May 30 last year.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports.

Speaking after Nguyen’s arrest, Detective Superintendent Steven Elliott said: “This has been an excellent recovery which included officers from the roads policing team.

“Preventing the sale and supply of controlled drugs is a key focus and we rely on information from the public to help us continue disrupt such crimes.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Police Scotland is committed to using every tool and tactic at our disposal to prevent the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in our local communities.”

