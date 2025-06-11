Drugs mule caught with cannabis worth £100k on A90 Perth to Dundee road

A drugs mule is facing jail after he was caught on the A90 transporting nearly £100,000 worth of cannabis into Tayside.

Police intercepted Thuan Nguyen’s black BMW between Perth and Dundee.

Inside, they recovered 10 kilos of herbal substances, separated into multiple vacuum-packed bags.

Vietnamese national Nguyen initially denied his role in the local drugs trade but he changed his plea to guilty on the second day of his trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

The 35-year-old, who has been remanded in custody for more than a year, will be sentenced next month.

Strong smell of cannabis

Fiscal depute Lee-Anne Barclay, prosecuting, said police received intelligence a black BMW was being used to traffic drugs between Glasgow and Dundee.

The vehicle was spotted just before 9pm on May 30 last year, travelling northbound on the A90 and officers signalled for the car to pull over.

“The accused, who was driving, was the only occupant of the vehicle,” Ms Barclay said.

“He told police that he did not understand or have good English.

“At this time, officers detected a strong smell of cannabis coming from inside the vehicle.”

Nguyen was detained and taken to Dundee HQ.

HIs car was also seized and searched.

The court heard several vacuum-sealed packages of herbal substances were discovered.

They tested positive for cannabis which, if sold in 1g deals, would have a street value of £99,8000.

Police also recovered a piece of paper with handwritten names and numbers. It appeared to be a “tick list” detailing amounts sold or owed to individual clients.

Nguyen later claimed he was the victim of human trafficking but this was not supported by the Home Office after an investigation.

‘Excellent recovery’

First offender Nguyen, listed as a prisoner at HMP Perth, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis on the A90 near Inchmichael on May 30 last year.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports.

Speaking after Nguyen’s arrest, Detective Superintendent Steven Elliott said: “This has been an excellent recovery which included officers from the roads policing team.

“Preventing the sale and supply of controlled drugs is a key focus and we rely on information from the public to help us continue disrupt such crimes.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Police Scotland is committed to using every tool and tactic at our disposal to prevent the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in our local communities.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.