Thursday court round-up — Big Weekend trial verdict and garden shed assault

A man was knocked unconscious after being attacked in a garden shed in Dundee.

Liam Caesar was convicted of carrying out the assault, as well as attacking the woman on January 25.

The 24-year-old stood trial at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of acting aggressively and repeatedly refusing to leave.

Caesar pushed a man on the body, caused him to fall to the floor and punched him on the head, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

The Ballindean Place resident then assaulted a woman to her injury by punching her on the head.

It was alleged the offences occurred at an address in Fintry but this was deleted from the charges by Sheriff Rory Bannerman after none of the witnesses was able to confirm the exact location.

After finding Caesar guilty, the sheriff ordered him to perform 90 hours of unpaid work.

Supermarket creep

A former supermarket supervisor has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a colleague while telling her how she featured in his sex dream. Matthew Logan inappropriately touched the woman without her consent within the first hour of her morning shift at Auchterarder’s Co-op.

Big Weekend ‘can thrower’ cleared

A 35-year-old man has been cleared of assaulting a woman with a can at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

Dale Melville stood trial at the city’s sheriff court accused of leaving a woman permanently disfigured at Camperdown Park on Sunday, May 28 2023.

It was revealed the woman suffered a cut above her eyebrow, which left a scar as a result of being hit.

Sheriff Eric Brown told Melville, of Dundee: “You accepted you were reckless in this gesture which resulted in the can leaving your hand but there was no evil intent on your part and you only discovered later that she had been struck.

“The Crown must satisfy me on evidence I find both credible and reliable.

“You are entitled to the benefit of the doubt because I am not satisfied beyond reasonable doubt there was an intention to strike the complainer.

“On that basis, you are entitled to a verdict of not guilty.”

Volunteer pervert

A 73-year-old Fife charity shop volunteer cornered a teenage schoolboy and demanded to know the size of his penis in a sordid sex chat. William Fraser spoke about his own “tiny” penis and interrogated the shocked 14-year-old about his sex life.

Tourist attack

A tourist attacked a police officer after causing a disturbance at a Perthshire camp site.

Dean McFarlane was on holiday with his partner at Aberfeldy Caravan Park on July 26 last year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard a nearby camper overheard him “shouting and behaving aggressively.”

She tried to ignore the noise but finally called police when it continued into the small hours.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson said: “Officers tried to reason with the accused, who appeared to be intoxicated.”

McFarlane, 39, was restrained and placed in handcuffs but as he was led from the site, he lashed out, kicking one officer in the chest.

“He was uninjured but the impact caused him to fall back,” said the fiscal depute.

“He was wearing a stab proof vest at the time.”

McFarlane’s lawyer said he had a broken shoulder at the time.

“He has significant difficulties with alcohol, he recognises he needs to make changes in his life.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist deferred sentence until August, when McFarlane is due to be release from a current jail sentence.

Not just any thief…

A thieving Marks & Spencer employee who stole hundreds of pounds by pocketing cash from customers was caught after CCTV was checked because of a complaint about him being on his phone. Ben Sommerville was stealing within a week of being hired at the Dundee store, a court heard.

In deep water

A banned dangerous driver who got stuck in water following a police chase has been placed under supervision.

Leon Eccles returned to Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced after last month admitting the offence.

Habitual offender Eccles drove from Park Road in Brechin to a farm access road on the U516 and on various roads in between.

During October 1 2023 his journey, Eccles reached excessive speeds, including up to 60mph in a 30mph zone, crossed onto the opposing carriageway and drove around a blind bend on the wrong side of the road.

He drove onto a river ford when the river was in spate and unsafe to cross, causing his vehicle to become stuck.

29-year-old Eccles, of South Esk Terrace in Brechin was placed under supervision for a year by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown and banned from driving for another year and until he passes the extended driving test.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.