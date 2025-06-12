Thursday court round-up — Big Weekend trial verdict and garden shed assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Big Weekend trial verdict and garden shed assault

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A man was knocked unconscious after being attacked in a garden shed in Dundee.

Liam Caesar was convicted of carrying out the assault, as well as attacking the woman on January 25.

The 24-year-old stood trial at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of acting aggressively and repeatedly refusing to leave.

Caesar pushed a man on the body, caused him to fall to the floor and punched him on the head, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

The Ballindean Place resident then assaulted a woman to her injury by punching her on the head.

It was alleged the offences occurred at an address in Fintry but this was deleted from the charges by Sheriff Rory Bannerman after none of the witnesses was able to confirm the exact location.

After finding Caesar guilty, the sheriff ordered him to perform 90 hours of unpaid work.

Supermarket creep

A former supermarket supervisor has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a colleague while telling her how she featured in his sex dream. Matthew Logan inappropriately touched the woman without her consent within the first hour of her morning shift at Auchterarder’s Co-op.

Matthew Logan
Matthew Logan went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Big Weekend ‘can thrower’ cleared

A 35-year-old man has been cleared of assaulting a woman with a can at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

Dale Melville stood trial at the city’s sheriff court accused of leaving a woman permanently disfigured at Camperdown Park on Sunday, May 28 2023.

It was revealed the woman suffered a cut above her eyebrow, which left a scar as a result of being hit.

Sheriff Eric Brown told Melville, of Dundee: “You accepted you were reckless in this gesture which resulted in the can leaving your hand but there was no evil intent on your part and you only discovered later that she had been struck.

“The Crown must satisfy me on evidence I find both credible and reliable.

“You are entitled to the benefit of the doubt because I am not satisfied beyond reasonable doubt there was an intention to strike the complainer.

“On that basis, you are entitled to a verdict of not guilty.”

Volunteer pervert

A 73-year-old Fife charity shop volunteer cornered a teenage schoolboy and demanded to know the size of his penis in a sordid sex chat. William Fraser spoke about his own “tiny” penis and interrogated the shocked 14-year-old about his sex life.

William Fraser.
William Fraser.

Tourist attack

A tourist attacked a police officer after causing a disturbance at a Perthshire camp site.

Dean McFarlane was on holiday with his partner at Aberfeldy Caravan Park on July 26 last year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard a nearby camper overheard him “shouting and behaving aggressively.”

She tried to ignore the noise but finally called police when it continued into the small hours.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson said: “Officers tried to reason with the accused, who appeared to be intoxicated.”

McFarlane, 39, was restrained and placed in handcuffs but as he was led from the site, he lashed out, kicking one officer in the chest.

“He was uninjured but the impact caused him to fall back,” said the fiscal depute.

“He was wearing a stab proof vest at the time.”

McFarlane’s lawyer said he had a broken shoulder at the time.

“He has significant difficulties with alcohol, he recognises he needs to make changes in his life.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist deferred sentence until August, when McFarlane is due to be release from a current jail sentence.

Not just any thief…

A thieving Marks & Spencer employee who stole hundreds of pounds by pocketing cash from customers was caught after CCTV was checked because of a complaint about him being on his phone. Ben Sommerville was stealing within a week of being hired at the Dundee store, a court heard.

Ben Sommerville
Ben Sommerville. Image: facebook

In deep water

A banned dangerous driver who got stuck in water following a police chase has been placed under supervision.

Leon Eccles returned to Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced after last month admitting the offence.

Habitual offender Eccles drove from Park Road in Brechin to a farm access road on the U516 and on various roads in between.

During October 1 2023 his journey, Eccles reached excessive speeds, including up to 60mph in a 30mph zone, crossed onto the opposing carriageway and drove around a blind bend on the wrong side of the road.

He drove onto a river ford when the river was in spate and unsafe to cross, causing his vehicle to become stuck.

29-year-old Eccles, of South Esk Terrace in Brechin was placed under supervision for a year by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown and banned from driving for another year and until he passes the extended driving test.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Joshua Townsley
Thug attacked strangers after Perth fireworks display and told police 'people can't take a…
Brendon Nicol
Fife drink-driver injured teenage passenger in airborne smash on Perthshire road
Mark Pentith
Stirling paedophile told by sheriff 'I'm prepared to make your life very difficult'
Steven Stronach
57-year-old man who sexually assaulted girl, 12, in Fife given unpaid work
Jessica Sommerville
American Pitbulls savaged Border Collie outside Fife flats
Matthew Logan
Supermarket creep from Perthshire told co-worker she was in his sex dream
William Fraser
Fife charity shop volunteer, 73, on register for sex chat with teen
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Bar face bite and masked attack
Ben Sommerville
Thieving Dundee Marks and Spencer worker caught after customer complaint
Steven Carr
Serial domestic abuser from Dundee back behind bars