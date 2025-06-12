Supermarket creep from Perthshire told co-worker she was in his sex dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Supermarket creep from Perthshire told co-worker she was in his sex dream

Matthew Logan was found guilty of sexual assault after CCTV showed him inappropriately touching his victim at least three times in the first hour of her shift.

By Jamie Buchan
Matthew Logan
Matthew Logan went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

A former supermarket supervisor has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a colleague while telling her how she featured in his sex dream.

Matthew Logan inappropriately touched the woman without her consent at least three times within the first hour of her morning shift at Auchterarder’s Co-op.

After he stroked her back and told her he had dreamed about her, she threw her headset across the shop and stormed out.

Logan, whose 24-year career at the Co-op has now ended, denied wrongdoing and insisted he was just trying to be nice.

He was found guilty of sexual assault and indecent verbal communication following a one-day trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

The 40-year-old was placed on the sex offenders register and will sentenced next month.

Sheriff Alison McKay told him: “To be absolutely clear, the behaviour that has been detailed in court today is not at the higher end of these charges – as far as the court is concerned, at least – but I am concerned that you may be lacking in appreciation about appropriate boundaries.”

Sexual dream

Logan’s victim, who is in her 30s, said she had been slightly late for her 6am shift at the High Street branch.

She said Logan followed her into the sales kiosk, stood behind her and put his hand on her back, between her shoulder blades.

Matthew Logan worked at the Co-op supermarket in Auchterarder for years.

CCTV showed the woman quickly exiting the kiosk afterwards.

In a second incident, Logan gave her an unwanted hug.

“One of my best friends had passed away and he was trying to console me,” she said.

“I high-fived him because I didn’t want to be hugged.”

Video footage showed Logan pulling the woman close and wrapping his arms around her.

A short time later, Logan approached her again while she was emptying bins on the shop floor.

“He said he had had a dream about me,” she told the trial.

“My response was: ‘In what f***ing context?’

“He said it was a sexual dream. He then came up behind me and said I asked him for sex in his dream.

“I remember closing my eyes, throwing my head back and clenching my fists.”

This encounter was also caught on camera.

The woman said the CCTV did not clearly show Logan sliding his hand down her back “past my bra and to the top of my pant line.”

“I was quite frozen,” she said.

Afterwards, the woman threw off her headset and walked out of the store, leaving her coat behind.

Ulterior motive to ‘friendly’ hug

By the time she got home, there were nine missed calls – eight from Logan and one from the store – on her mobile.

She said: “I told him I was disgusted.

“He messaged back and said sorry, I shouldn’t have done that.”

The woman, who cannot be identified, told the court: “I felt violated. I felt I had to leave a job that I really liked.

“I came to work to work, not to be touched or talk about sexual events.”

During cross-examination by lawyer Bethany Downham, the witness briefly stormed out of the courtroom when it was suggested the CCTV showed her putting her hand round Logan’s back during the hug.

“I did not want to be hugged,” she said.

“I shouldn’t have to say ‘don’t touch me, when we’re at work’.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

Asked if the hug was simply a friendly show of condolence, the woman said she believed Logan had an “ulterior motive”.

Taking to the witness box at his trial, Logan said there was nothing sinister about the hug.

“It was to show a bit of affection for someone who’s friend had passed away,” he said.

Afterwards, she told him “thank you,” he said.

Logan admitted he told her about his dream.

“I didn’t know how she would take it.

“There was no intention of harm anyone or show malice.”

Asked by prosecutor Sam Craib what he intended to achieve by sharing the dream, Logan, of Elmvale, Auchterarder, said: “Because of what happened to her friend, I was just trying to lighten the mood.”

