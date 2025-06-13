Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — A9 fireball and ‘aye’ is the answer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — A9 fireball and ‘aye’ is the answer

A weekly round-up of court cases from Stirling.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A drink driver who was pulled from the flaming wreck of his car after crashing on the A9 has been banned from the roads.

Anthony Todd had downed half a bottle of rum before the crash in the early hours of the morning on August 28 last year.

He failed to see a set of traffic lights and hit the back of a waiting car, before veering off the road.

His Citroën C3 burst into flames and he had to be helped from the vehicle, with witnesses spotting a half-empty bottle of booze on the passenger seat.

Anthony Todd
Anthony Todd.

Todd, of Little Lever, near Bolton previously admitted driving carelessly and with excess alcohol (80mgs/ 50).

Sheriff Allan Findlay banned him from driving for 12 months and placed him on a one-year supervision order with a condition he undergo an alcohol treatment programme.

Career ruined?

A court heard how a would-be history teacher’s career dream could be in ruins after he bit a police officer in a drunken rage in Stirling. Student Daniel Allan sank his teeth into the officer’s forearm as he was being restrained on a bus following an incident at a bar.

Daniel Allan
Daniel Allan was fined. Image: Facebook

Jumped on head

A Stirling man who jumped on his victim’s head in an attack carried out when he was just 16 has been admonished by a sheriff.

Ryan Mackie attacked the man, along with another, at an address on the city’s Milton Brae in 2021.

The city’s sheriff court heard the incident was not started by the now-20-year-old but by one of his friends.

Sheriff Paul Ralph heard Mackie had been of good behaviour in the period since.

Mackie, of Darnley Street, had admitted assaulting the man to his injury and danger of life by repeatedly punching and kicking him in the head and body, pushing him to the ground and jumping on his head.

Prepared to make life difficult

A sheriff told a Stirling paedophile “I’m prepared to make your life very difficult”. Mark Pentith sent vile messages to undercover police, believing he was chatting to a 13-year-old girl.

Mark Pentith
Mark Pentith.

‘Aye’ is the answer

A serial thief was told “aye is the answer you’re looking for” when asked if he intended curtailing his criminal ways.

Hugh Haney appeared in court after admitting a number of thefts of alcohol from shops in the Dunblane area in December 2023 and August and September 2024.

The 53-year-old, of Graham Street, Doune, also admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at Castlehill, Doune on January 19 last year.

Sheriff Allan Findlay told him: “That will be the end of your criminal career?”

Responding with “Well, I’m 53…”, Sheriff Findlay interrupted him “’aye’, is the answer you’re looking for.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

