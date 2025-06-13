Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — A9 fireball and ‘aye’ is the answer

A drink driver who was pulled from the flaming wreck of his car after crashing on the A9 has been banned from the roads.

Anthony Todd had downed half a bottle of rum before the crash in the early hours of the morning on August 28 last year.

He failed to see a set of traffic lights and hit the back of a waiting car, before veering off the road.

His Citroën C3 burst into flames and he had to be helped from the vehicle, with witnesses spotting a half-empty bottle of booze on the passenger seat.

Todd, of Little Lever, near Bolton previously admitted driving carelessly and with excess alcohol (80mgs/ 50).

Sheriff Allan Findlay banned him from driving for 12 months and placed him on a one-year supervision order with a condition he undergo an alcohol treatment programme.

Career ruined?

A court heard how a would-be history teacher’s career dream could be in ruins after he bit a police officer in a drunken rage in Stirling. Student Daniel Allan sank his teeth into the officer’s forearm as he was being restrained on a bus following an incident at a bar.

Jumped on head

A Stirling man who jumped on his victim’s head in an attack carried out when he was just 16 has been admonished by a sheriff.

Ryan Mackie attacked the man, along with another, at an address on the city’s Milton Brae in 2021.

The city’s sheriff court heard the incident was not started by the now-20-year-old but by one of his friends.

Sheriff Paul Ralph heard Mackie had been of good behaviour in the period since.

Mackie, of Darnley Street, had admitted assaulting the man to his injury and danger of life by repeatedly punching and kicking him in the head and body, pushing him to the ground and jumping on his head.

Prepared to make life difficult

A sheriff told a Stirling paedophile “I’m prepared to make your life very difficult”. Mark Pentith sent vile messages to undercover police, believing he was chatting to a 13-year-old girl.

‘Aye’ is the answer

A serial thief was told “aye is the answer you’re looking for” when asked if he intended curtailing his criminal ways.

Hugh Haney appeared in court after admitting a number of thefts of alcohol from shops in the Dunblane area in December 2023 and August and September 2024.

The 53-year-old, of Graham Street, Doune, also admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at Castlehill, Doune on January 19 last year.

Sheriff Allan Findlay told him: “That will be the end of your criminal career?”

Responding with “Well, I’m 53…”, Sheriff Findlay interrupted him “’aye’, is the answer you’re looking for.”

