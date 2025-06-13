Scaffolder battered and robbed holidaymaker in Pitlochry

A holidaymaker was knocked to the ground, beaten and robbed as he walked back to his caravan while visiting a Perthshire town.

The tourist was set upon by Thomas Rattray in a seemingly unprovoked attack after enjoying an evening of football in Pitlochry.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Rattray straddled him as he lay on the ground and rained down punches, before snatching the man’s mobile phone and wallet.

The 38-year-old was later found asleep at the back of a hotel, still clutching his victim’s belongings.

Tradesman Rattray, who was in town for a scaffolding job, was ordered to pay compensation after admitted a charge of assault and robbery.

Victim ‘curled up in a ball’

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson said: “The complainer in this case had been visiting the area on holiday.

“At about 6.50pm, he left his caravan to walk into the town to watch football being played.”

As the evening progressed, the man went to a town centre pub and met up with locals.

At closing time, he started heading back to his caravan.

Ms Hodgson said as he walked along Atholl Road, he was joined by Rattray.

“The accused struck up a conversation and asked him for a cigarette or something similar.

“When the complainer refused, the accused attacked him, punching him on the head and causing him to fall to the ground.

“The accused then gets on top of him and continues punching him to his head and body.

“The complainer curled up into a ball in an effort to stop the assault and prevent injury.”

While on the ground, he pleaded with Rattray to stop.

Hotel staff came to victim’s aid

The assault lasted a full 20 seconds, before Rattray snatched his mobile phone and wallet and left the scene.

The tourist went to a nearby hotel to seek refuge, the fiscal depute said.

“Hotel staff could see he was extremely distressed.”

Police were called to the venue, where the tourist gave them a description of his attacker.

At about 2am, as officers were searching for the suspect, they noticed Rattray sleeping on the floor at the back of a hotel.

He had the mobile phone, and bank notes.

Photos of the victim’s injuries, including bruises and swelling, were passed to the sheriff.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said his client had had a “stupid argument” with the visitor over a vape.

“He does have difficulties with alcohol,” he said.

Sheriff William Gilchrist told Rattray: “You described this incident to social workers as being involved in a fight.

“This was far more than a fight.”

Rattray, of Muirhouse Tower, Wishaw, was ordered to pay his victim £300 compensation.

He was further sentenced to 180 hours unpaid work and placed on supervision for a year.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.