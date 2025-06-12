Thug attacked strangers after Perth fireworks display and told police ‘people can’t take a punch anymore’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Thug attacked strangers after Perth fireworks display and told police ‘people can’t take a punch anymore’

Joshua Townsley lashed out at a group of young friends after they refused to let him tag along with them.

By Jamie Buchan
Joshua Townsley
Joshua Townsley at Perth Sheriff Court.

A drunken thug who attacked two strangers during fireworks night celebrations in Perth has been ordered to pay compensation.

Joshua Townsley lashed out at a group of young friends after they refused to let him tag along with them.

He struck one woman before thumping her male friend in the face, telling him to “keep your girls under control.”

He later told police: “People can’t take a punch anymore.”

The 34-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting a man and a woman in King Edward Street on November 5 2023.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work and must pay £150 compensation to each of his victims.

‘Keep your girls under control’

Prosecutor Elizaberth Hodgson said: “On this night, Perth was hosting its annual fireworks display and the city centre was extremely busy.

“The complainers were a group of friends – two women, 22 and 24, and a man, 24 – who had come to watch the display, before visiting a local pub.

“None of them knew the accused, they had never met before this incident.”

Fireworks lit up the sky over Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

As they headed home along King Edward Street, they became aware of Townsley “walking quickly behind them”.

Ms Hodgson said: “He tried to engage the group in conversation and said he would walk with them.

“The women declined this and they ask him to leave them alone.”

Townsley was described as becoming “extremely upset” by the rejection.

He suddenly lashed out, striking one of the women on the body.

The male member of the group put himself between Townsley and his friend.

“He attempted to calm him down,” the fiscal depute said.

Townsley told him: “I don’t want to hit you but you need to keep your girls under control.”

He then punched the man to the face, close to his right eye.

Dazed, the man staggered backwards and collapsed onto a bench.

‘People can’t take a punch anymore’

“At this point, a member of the public hears screaming coming from the group,” said Ms Hodgson.

“She notices the women are extremely distressed, while the male complainer stands between them and the accused.”

Police were contacted and arrived before Townsley left the area.

“All three witnesses identified him as the perpetrator,” the fiscal depute said.

Under caution, Townsley told police: “People can’t take a punch anymore.”

Joshua Townsley at Perth Sheriff Court.

The court heard the three witnesses later identified Townsley from police mugshots.

Defence solicitor David Holmes said: “This happened on fireworks night, when there is generally a good atmosphere in the city.

“It was about 10.40pm when the three witnesses left a public house in St John Street.

“That’s when the accused approached them.

“He felt he had been dismissed in a manner he didn’t think was very nice.”

He said his client was “intoxicated” that evening.

“Mr Townsley has been anxious about this court appearance,” Mr Holmes said.

“He has fought throughout his life against a very difficult background.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist noted Townsley, of Imrie Place, Perth, had kept out of trouble since the offence.

