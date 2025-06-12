Thug attacked strangers after Perth fireworks display and told police ‘people can’t take a punch anymore’

A drunken thug who attacked two strangers during fireworks night celebrations in Perth has been ordered to pay compensation.

Joshua Townsley lashed out at a group of young friends after they refused to let him tag along with them.

He struck one woman before thumping her male friend in the face, telling him to “keep your girls under control.”

He later told police: “People can’t take a punch anymore.”

The 34-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting a man and a woman in King Edward Street on November 5 2023.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work and must pay £150 compensation to each of his victims.

‘Keep your girls under control’

Prosecutor Elizaberth Hodgson said: “On this night, Perth was hosting its annual fireworks display and the city centre was extremely busy.

“The complainers were a group of friends – two women, 22 and 24, and a man, 24 – who had come to watch the display, before visiting a local pub.

“None of them knew the accused, they had never met before this incident.”

As they headed home along King Edward Street, they became aware of Townsley “walking quickly behind them”.

Ms Hodgson said: “He tried to engage the group in conversation and said he would walk with them.

“The women declined this and they ask him to leave them alone.”

Townsley was described as becoming “extremely upset” by the rejection.

He suddenly lashed out, striking one of the women on the body.

The male member of the group put himself between Townsley and his friend.

“He attempted to calm him down,” the fiscal depute said.

Townsley told him: “I don’t want to hit you but you need to keep your girls under control.”

He then punched the man to the face, close to his right eye.

Dazed, the man staggered backwards and collapsed onto a bench.

‘People can’t take a punch anymore’

“At this point, a member of the public hears screaming coming from the group,” said Ms Hodgson.

“She notices the women are extremely distressed, while the male complainer stands between them and the accused.”

Police were contacted and arrived before Townsley left the area.

“All three witnesses identified him as the perpetrator,” the fiscal depute said.

Under caution, Townsley told police: “People can’t take a punch anymore.”

The court heard the three witnesses later identified Townsley from police mugshots.

Defence solicitor David Holmes said: “This happened on fireworks night, when there is generally a good atmosphere in the city.

“It was about 10.40pm when the three witnesses left a public house in St John Street.

“That’s when the accused approached them.

“He felt he had been dismissed in a manner he didn’t think was very nice.”

He said his client was “intoxicated” that evening.

“Mr Townsley has been anxious about this court appearance,” Mr Holmes said.

“He has fought throughout his life against a very difficult background.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist noted Townsley, of Imrie Place, Perth, had kept out of trouble since the offence.

