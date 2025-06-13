Friday court round-up — 16 times coke limit and Legion assault

A drug-driver who switched seats with his passenger when he was pulled over by police in Perth has admitted a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Jamie Bell was 16 times the permitted limit for cocaine while motoring through the city’s Fairfield Avenue on March 21 2023.

The 38-year-old, from Aberfeldy, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to driving a Honda Jazz while uninsured and with excess cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine (800mics/ 50).

He further admitted changing from being in the driver’s seat to the passenger seat, while pretending to two police constables that he had not been behind the wheel.

Sheriff William Gilchrist deferred sentence for a drug treatment assessment.

Painter saw red

A decorator battered a dog walker with a paint roller and left him “gushing with blood” on the street, a court has heard. Neil McCallum whacked his victim with the telescopic tool in a busy Auchterarder street and told police it was because stones had been thrown at his van.

British Legion assault

A pair have been ordered to complete unpaid work after assaulting a woman at Forfar’s Royal British Legion.

Chloe Beattie, 32, and Kelsey Scott, 33, previously admitted amended charges relating to the incident on October 28 2023.

Beattie, of Graham Crescent in Forfar, pled guilty to assaulting the woman by repeatedly punching her on the head and body, leaving her injured and permanently disfigured.

Scott, of Auldbar Road in Letham, admitted assaulting the woman by repeatedly seizing her by the hair to her injury.

The pair returned to Forfar Sheriff Court last week to be sentenced.

Beattie was instructed to complete 180 hours of unpaid work, while Scott was ordered to complete 80 hours unpaid work.

Lost control

A drink-driver and his teenage passenger suffered serious injuries when their airborne car slammed into a tree on a remote Perthshire road. Brendon Nicol lost control of his Vauxhall Corsa when he attempted to overtake on a bend, into the path of oncoming traffic.

Glass throw injury

Mark Heenan, 51, badly injured a customer by throwing a glass during a Cowdenbeath bar disturbance.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard Heenan became angry when somebody pulled away his seat, causing him to fall to the ground at the Beath Inn, High Street.

He hurled his pint glass towards the pool table, striking an innocent onlooker.

Heenan, of Church Street, Kingseat, admitted that on February 11 last year, he assaulted a man by throwing a glass at him, which struck him on the head to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Paramedics treated the victim for a two-to-three inch cut on his eyebrow.

His other injuries included a fractured upper sinus, concussion, blurred vision and a two-to-three inch cut on his eyebrow which required ten stitches and caused permanent scarring.

Defence solicitor Elaine Buist said: “He feels absolutely dreadful about the injuries

“He deeply regrets the whole incident having occurred.”

Sheriff Krista Johnston told Heenan, “You’re lucky not to get the jail for this offence.”

Instead, she imposed a community payback order with 120 hours of unpaid work, two years of supervision and a seven-month restriction of liberty order.

Holidaymaker beaten

A holidaymaker was knocked to the ground, beaten and robbed as he walked back to his caravan while visiting a Perthshire town. The tourist was set upon by Thomas Rattray in a seemingly unprovoked attack after enjoying an evening of football in Pitlochry.

Careless outside station

A Dunfermline man’s careless driving outside Dunfermline police station caught the attention of officers.

Robert Todd was stopped, smelling of booze, said he was “in a hurry” and refused a breath test.

As a result, the 51-year-old, of Headwell Avenue, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit that on December 29 at Holyrood Place, he drove a car carelessly and refused to provide specimens of breath.

Depute fiscal Matthew Knapp said at 8.20pm officers were leaving the station when saw Todd driving past at excessive speed, then going straight over a mini-roundabout.

He went on to Townhill Road and overtook a car which was turning right, almost causing a collision.

Blue lights were activated and Todd pulled over.

When officers spoke to him, he was smelling of alcohol and said, “I’m sorry. I know it was unacceptable but I’m in a hurry.”

Defence solicitor Brian Black said his client “had a panic attack” and now feels “ashamed and embarrassed” about his actions.

Sheriff Krista Johnston banned Todd from driving for a year and fined him £540.

