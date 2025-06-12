Fife drink-driver injured teenage passenger in airborne smash on Perthshire road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife drink-driver injured teenage passenger in airborne smash on Perthshire road

Brendon Nicol lost control of his Vauxhall Corsa when he attempted to overtake on a bend, into the path of oncoming traffic.

By Jamie Buchan
Brendon Nicol
Brendon Nicol appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A drink-driver and his teenage passenger suffered serious injuries when their airborne car slammed into a tree on a remote Perthshire road.

Brendon Nicol lost control of his Vauxhall Corsa when he attempted to overtake on a bend, into the path of oncoming traffic.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how a witness “braced herself” for a collision when she saw the 28-year-old’s vehicle coming towards her on the wrong side of the road.

She next saw it “fly through the air” before colliding with a tree.

Nicol, from Oakley, pled guilty to a charge of causing serious injury to his 19-year-old passenger by careless driving on the B846 near Dull, Aberfeldy, on June 7 2023.

He also admitted being one-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit.

Car flew through air

Prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson said at the time of the crash, the weather was fair and the road was dry.

Moments before the crash, a motorist and a cyclist were heading west along the B846 at about 11.45am, she said.

Nicol lost control of his car on the B846 near Dull, Perthshire.

“A short time after overtaking the cyclist, the driver began to negotiate a left hand bend.

“At this time, she saw the accused’s vehicle on her side of the road.

“It was overtaking an unidentified black vehicle.

“She braced herself for impact, which did not come.”

The fiscal depute said: “She then observed the subject vehicle flying through the air and then colliding with a tree.”

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene.

“As a result of the collision, the accused landed on top of the complainer,” said Ms Wilkinson.

By the time paramedics arrived, both men had managed to get out of the vehicle.

Drinking vodka

Nicol was rushed to hospital by air ambulance, while his passenger went by road.

“The accused complied with police procedures and provided a positive specimen of breath,” the fiscal depute said.

“Pre-admission blood samples were taken by medics, nearly three hours after the collision.

“These were analysed by police and showed that the accused was 1.46 times the limit when he was driving.”

Brendon Nicol, from Oakley.

The reading was 73 mics of alcohol per 100 ml of blood. The legal limit is 50 mics.

The court heard the passenger suffered a broken wrist, which required emergency surgery.

Whilst in hospital, the teenager told police he had been drinking vodka the night before and on the morning of the crash.

It is understood he and Nicol had been drinking together.

“The accused also suffered serious injuries,” said Ms Wilkinson.

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentence for background reports and disqualified Nicol from driving in the interim.

She told him: “I note that as a result of this incident you and your friend were injured.

“And I’m sure that it has been explained to you by your solicitor that this is a serious matter.

“The careless driving charge is aggravated by the fact you were under the influence of alcohol while you were driving.

“And in those circumstances, I am not prepared to deal with this matter today.”

