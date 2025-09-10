Serial stalker ‘hid like an assassin’ in Dundee to watch salon worker on night out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serial stalker ‘hid like an assassin’ in Dundee to watch salon worker on night out

Sex offender Kieran Dorian, who has stalked multiple women before, has been convicted again but cleared of breaching his sexual offences prevention order.

By Ross Gardiner
Kieran Dorian
Kieran Dorian at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A serial Tayside stalker told a salon worker he “hid like an assassin” as he ogled her on a night out in Dundee.

The Courier can reveal Kieran Dorian was found guilty of stalking the woman by the majority of jurors at Forfar Sheriff Court following a trial in July.

Convicted paedophile Dorian, who sported a black eye during his trial, was found guilty of plaguing the woman from the salon he frequented to use sunbeds over a seven-week period.

At a separate trial this month, a different jury were sworn in to decide whether Dorian breached his strict Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) by forming an association or acquaintanceship with the salon boss and failing to declare it to police.

However, a sheriff found there was no case to answer before jurors could deliberate on the evidence heard and Dorian was acquitted of the breach.

His latest stalking conviction can now be revealed and he will be sentenced later.

‘Assassin’ comment

During Dorian’s first trial, the salon boss told prosecutor Stephanie Paterson: “He would sit on the waiting chairs.

“I was under the impression that something was wrong – that’s what I put it down to.

“There was an evening I was out with my friends in the town. I had seen him, however I didn’t interact, I kept walking and got in a car to go home.

“I was outside Casa in Dundee on Perth Road. I was on my own after that.

“It was the next week after, he’d come into the salon and made a comment to say ‘were you out at the weekend?’

“I said ‘yes’. I thought that was quite strange.”

The woman said Dorian told her: “I know, I hid like an assassin.”

He then described what she was wearing.

“He was correct. That was when I started to think this is a lot more serious than what I’d originally thought.”

Other incidents

The woman described another time Dorian entered the salon and reached out to high five her.

“He grabbed my hand to kiss it, I pulled away.

“There was one incident where, after a sunbed, he had sat down on the waiting chairs.

“I was standing, speaking to another colleague. He whistled, he kind of saluted to me, I quickly looked away.”

The woman also detailed remarks Dorian made about her appearance and how he felt if other men used the salon.

In cross-examination, she told Dorian’s solicitor, Nick Whelan, she suspected the sunbed customer may have had “a disability of some kind”.

In July, Dorian was found guilty by majority of stalking his victim at the salon in Angus and other locations between April 17 and June 6 last year.

Jurors found the 29-year-old repeatedly loitered at her place of work, made inappropriate and sexual comments and kissed her on the hand.

An allegation was not proven that he sexually assaulted another woman in Aura nightclub in Dundee two days after his stalking campaign concluded by striking her on the buttocks.

He was also cleared of attempting to pervert the course of justice by running away from police.

He will be sentenced by Sheriff Mark Thorley on September 25.

Criminal past

Serial stalker Dorian, of Hawthorn Grove in Baldovie, Dundee, has spent the last decade accruing concerning convictions and is on the sex offenders register for life.

Dorian pled guilty to stalking four young women in 2016 by sending hundreds of “intense and obsessive” messages to his victims.

Shortly after, he was detained after admitting sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in a Dundee McDonald’s.

He was locked up again in 2018 after telling Dundee police officers: “I’m going to rape and kill your children,” and also admitted kicking off in a city pub and in another McDonald’s.

Dorian received another prison sentence a year later after he bombarded the social worker tasked with monitoring his behaviour with filthy phone calls and texts.

In 2021, he was jailed once again, this time for breaching a strict Sexual Offences Prevention Order by forming a relationship with a woman who knew nothing of his worrying past.

In 2023, jurors at the High Court in Dundee found allegations Dorian raped a woman two years earlier not proven.

