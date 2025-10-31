Arbroath sex attacker plied teen girls with drink and drugs at ‘Just Dance’ party

An Arbroath sex offender plied two teenagers with vodka and drugs before sexually assaulting them.

Karol Butkewicz was found guilty of five charges following a multi-day trial at Forfar Sheriff Court.

The construction worker invited the two teenagers into his hotel room and gave them shots and lines of drugs during a night they spent playing children’s Nintendo Wii game Just Dance.

Neither of his victims – who were aged 16 and 17 on the night of May 29 into 30 last year when they were abused – can be identified for legal reasons.

One girl had a panic attack as they returned home to one of the teenager’s mother’s home at dawn, while the other recalled what happened with “eyes like saucers.”

A sheriff said he found Butkewicz guilty “with no hesitation whatsoever.”

Debauched drug den

Giving evidence at a hearing back in June, one teenager explained she attended at Butkewicz’s hotel accommodation in James Street, Arbroath, to collect money.

Instead, Butkewicz invited the pair in and plied them with booze and drugs.

She said she and her friend each had three shots each.

“I felt light-headed,” she said. “We were just listening to music, we were drinking, getting on, there was nothing wrong at that point.”

The teen explained Butkewicz then produced clear bags of white powder.

“He said that they were amphetamine, but then kept switching and said they were cocaine,” she continued.

“He put them down on the dressing table and asked if we wanted to do a line with him.

“We spoke about it and we both agreed that we would do it. Karol prepared the line.

“I had two lines. (The other complainer) had two lines. Karol only took one.

“My nose was burning and I still felt really light-headed.

Sexual assaults

The teen continued: “His mood changed, he became a bit more aggressive while speaking.

“I felt a bit uneasy, I was just trying to keep the mood up.

“(The other complainer) was dancing. She had gone to the bathroom, she was being sick – I heard her.

“She appeared like she was very hot and sweaty and she was just being sick or poorly.

“(The other complainer) told me that Karol had grabbed her bum while she was dancing.

“Karol spoke to me alone after (she) had been sick, he asked me to go out into the hall with him… myself. He just kept saying ‘secret.’

“I went into the hall. Karol appeared like he was away to start crying. I offered him a hug.

“He slid his hands down and grabbed my bum and pushed himself up against me while he was erect.

“I felt in shock, I didn’t know what to do, I tried to move back but when I tried that he tried to pull me in. He tried to kiss me by pulling my neck in.

“He started apologising. I was still very light-headed.”

Panic attack

After re-joining her friend, the teen said that she revealed more details of Butkewicz’s behaviour towards her.

She told the court Butkewicz’s sister arrived at 5am to take him to work and the teenagers walked home.

“We went for a walk and then we went up to my mum’s.

“The purpose of the walk was to calm down because (the friend) had a panic attack when we got to the bench at Keptie Pond. She was hysterically crying and not focusing on her breathing.”

She explained when he revealed what had happened to the mother, she contacted police.

The mother told prosecutor Michael Robertson: “They were trying to tell me about the night.

“Their hands were all over the place, their general behaviour was hyper.

“(My daughter’s) eyes were like saucers. Her pupils were really, really big.

“I was a bit angry and saddened that they had been given alcohol and drugs, nobody wants that for their child.

“(My daughter) was still a bit skittish. They both cried. I felt sick to my stomach, I was just in panic-mode.”

Butkewicz was arrested and he admitted providing the teens booze.

Officers raided the hotel room and found almost 25g of amphetamine and caffeine powder and three MDMA tablets.

Denial

Butkewicz, 32, was aided in the dock by a Polish interpreter and denied all five charges he faced.

He chose not to give evidence.

His solicitor Michael Boyd said: “What I find troubling is this is over the course of an evening and at no point does either put on their coat and leave the property where apparently they’re being subject to sexual assault.

“This is a very small space. I just find it incredulous that if Mr Butkewicz had carried out this offence on (the second complainer), that (the first complainer) couldn’t directly witness this.

“They consumed alcohol and clearly have taken drugs, I don’t know if that’s impacted upon their recollection.”

Butkewicz was convicted of sexually assaulting one teen on one occasion and the other on two occasions, as well as possessing Class A MDMA and being concerned in the supply of Class B amphetamine.

Serious crimes

Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “Without any hesitation whatsoever, I find you guilty.

“There is absolutely no doubt that you supplied these girls with drugs.

“I accept what the girls said happened. It was sexual touching to girls of the same age at the same place.

“Without hesitation, I’m satisfied the crown have proved these charges beyond reasonable doubt.

“The sexual assaults are serious.

“Supplying drugs to young girls – whether they willingly take them or not, they ought not to be in that position – is also serious.

“I need to make it clear that the court will require to give all options proper consideration, including the prospect of a custodial sentence.”

The sheriff placed Butkewicz on the sex offenders register and deferred sentencing until December for background reports.

