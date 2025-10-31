Arbroath sex attacker plied teen girls with drink and drugs at ‘Just Dance’ party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Arbroath sex attacker plied teen girls with drink and drugs at ‘Just Dance’ party

Construction worker Karol Butkewicz was placed on the sex offenders register after being convicted at Forfar Sheriff Court.

By Ross Gardiner
Karol Butkewicz appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Karol Butkewicz appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

An Arbroath sex offender plied two teenagers with vodka and drugs before sexually assaulting them.

Karol Butkewicz was found guilty of five charges following a multi-day trial at Forfar Sheriff Court.

The construction worker invited the two teenagers into his hotel room and gave them shots and lines of drugs during a night they spent playing children’s Nintendo Wii game Just Dance.

Neither of his victims – who were aged 16 and 17 on the night of May 29 into 30 last year when they were abused – can be identified for legal reasons.

One girl had a panic attack as they returned home to one of the teenager’s mother’s home at dawn, while the other recalled what happened with “eyes like saucers.”

A sheriff said he found Butkewicz guilty “with no hesitation whatsoever.”

Debauched drug den

Giving evidence at a hearing back in June, one teenager explained she attended at Butkewicz’s hotel accommodation in James Street, Arbroath, to collect money.

Instead, Butkewicz invited the pair in and plied them with booze and drugs.

She said she and her friend each had three shots each.

“I felt light-headed,” she said. “We were just listening to music, we were drinking, getting on, there was nothing wrong at that point.”

Karol Butkewicz appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

The teen explained Butkewicz then produced clear bags of white powder.

“He said that they were amphetamine, but then kept switching and said they were cocaine,” she continued.

“He put them down on the dressing table and asked if we wanted to do a line with him.

“We spoke about it and we both agreed that we would do it. Karol prepared the line.

“I had two lines. (The other complainer) had two lines. Karol only took one.

“My nose was burning and I still felt really light-headed.

Sexual assaults

The teen continued: “His mood changed, he became a bit more aggressive while speaking.

“I felt a bit uneasy, I was just trying to keep the mood up.

“(The other complainer) was dancing. She had gone to the bathroom, she was being sick – I heard her.

“She appeared like she was very hot and sweaty and she was just being sick or poorly.

“(The other complainer) told me that Karol had grabbed her bum while she was dancing.

“Karol spoke to me alone after (she) had been sick, he asked me to go out into the hall with him… myself. He just kept saying ‘secret.’

The victims played Just Dance on the Nintendo Wii

“I went into the hall. Karol appeared like he was away to start crying. I offered him a hug.

“He slid his hands down and grabbed my bum and pushed himself up against me while he was erect.

“I felt in shock, I didn’t know what to do, I tried to move back but when I tried that he tried to pull me in. He tried to kiss me by pulling my neck in.

“He started apologising. I was still very light-headed.”

Panic attack

After re-joining her friend, the teen said that she revealed more details of Butkewicz’s behaviour towards her.

She told the court Butkewicz’s sister arrived at 5am to take him to work and the teenagers walked home.

“We went for a walk and then we went up to my mum’s.

“The purpose of the walk was to calm down because (the friend) had a panic attack when we got to the bench at Keptie Pond. She was hysterically crying and not focusing on her breathing.”

She explained when he revealed what had happened to the mother, she contacted police.

The mother told prosecutor Michael Robertson: “They were trying to tell me about the night.

“Their hands were all over the place, their general behaviour was hyper.

“(My daughter’s) eyes were like saucers. Her pupils were really, really big.

“I was a bit angry and saddened that they had been given alcohol and drugs, nobody wants that for their child.

“(My daughter) was still a bit skittish. They both cried. I felt sick to my stomach, I was just in panic-mode.”

Butkewicz was arrested and he admitted providing the teens booze.

Officers raided the hotel room and found almost 25g of amphetamine and caffeine powder and three MDMA tablets.

Denial

Butkewicz, 32, was aided in the dock by a Polish interpreter and denied all five charges he faced.

He chose not to give evidence.

His solicitor Michael Boyd said: “What I find troubling is this is over the course of an evening and at no point does either put on their coat and leave the property where apparently they’re being subject to sexual assault.

“This is a very small space. I just find it incredulous that if Mr Butkewicz had carried out this offence on (the second complainer), that (the first complainer) couldn’t directly witness this.

“They consumed alcohol and clearly have taken drugs, I don’t know if that’s impacted upon their recollection.”

Butkewicz was convicted of sexually assaulting one teen on one occasion and the other on two occasions, as well as possessing Class A MDMA and being concerned in the supply of Class B amphetamine.

Serious crimes

Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “Without any hesitation whatsoever, I find you guilty.

“There is absolutely no doubt that you supplied these girls with drugs.

“I accept what the girls said happened. It was sexual touching to girls of the same age at the same place.

“Without hesitation, I’m satisfied the crown have proved these charges beyond reasonable doubt.

“The sexual assaults are serious.

“Supplying drugs to young girls – whether they willingly take them or not, they ought not to be in that position – is also serious.

“I need to make it clear that the court will require to give all options proper consideration, including the prospect of a custodial sentence.”

The sheriff placed Butkewicz on the sex offenders register and deferred sentencing until December for background reports.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Home Office plea after bus driver attacked in Fife
Ross Buchan
Dundee sex fiend jailed for ‘plane goes boom’ threat to airport
Ali Lamb
Trial set for teenager accused of Dundee murder
The Club Bar on Union Street, Dundee.
More jail time for Perthshire thug who battered partner and stranger outside Dundee's Club…
Levi Taylor. Image: Facebook
Serial sex attacker assaulted woman in Fife street 'with intent to rape'
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Pub-goer floored and drink-driver resentenced
Kathleen Minogue appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth woman tormented neighbours with 'distressing' poison letter campaign
Stephen Painter, pictured, was killed by careless van driver David Cooper. Image supplied by Corina Badenoch and family.
Family pays tribute as van driver admits causing tourist's death on rural Perthshire road
The High Court in Edinburgh
Jailed Perth binman 'has no memory' of raping woman while she slept
Stephanie O'Brien appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-healthcare worker spared jail for Buckfast bottle assault in Perth