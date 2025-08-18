Drug-user who stashed £80k of cannabis at mum’s home in Dundee is jailed

A drug-dealer who stashed cannabis worth more than £80,000 at his mother’s house in Dundee has been locked up.

Martin Nelson was fuming after being brought to justice and asked police which “ratbag” tipped them off.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how almost 8kg of the drug was found following a raid on the address in the Dryburgh area.

Nelson claimed he became involved in the drugs trade because of debts owed to those higher up the chain.

Defence solicitor Mike Short told the court Nelson had been self-medicating with the Class B drug to aid his chronic knee pain.

He said he was holding the drugs for a “Mr K” higher up the chain.

“This is a family man that’s made a bad mistake. He was put in a difficult position through intimidation and drug debts.

“He shouldn’t have looked after the drugs and he shouldn’t have been a runner.”

However, this latter point was questioned by Sheriff George Way who said there was clear evidence Nelson was actively involved in dealing the drugs, the charge to which he pled guilty.

‘Ratbag’

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown previously described how police had found Nelson using a phone and looking into a box which appeared to contain bag of cannabis.

Nelson, whose mother and wife were in the address, told officers: “I’ve got weed in that bedroom, mum.

“I’m sorry mum, I didn’t think you’d see it.

“Who stuck me in? Some ratbag stuck me in.”

He then revealed he had brought the drugs in earlier that morning, while his mother was asleep.

In total, 7.89kg of cannabis was recovered, worth £78,960.

Police also found scales with Nelson’s fingerprints on them and messages about drug deals on his phone.

He pled guilty to being concerned in supply between February and May 2024.

Sheriff Way sentenced Nelson to 20 months in prison.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.