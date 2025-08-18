Drug-user who stashed £80k of cannabis at mum’s home in Dundee is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Drug-user who stashed £80k of cannabis at mum’s home in Dundee is jailed

Martin Nelson said he was holding the drugs for someone higher up the chain.

By Ciaran Shanks
Martin Nelson
Martin Nelson. Image: Facebook

A drug-dealer who stashed cannabis worth more than £80,000 at his mother’s house in Dundee has been locked up.

Martin Nelson was fuming after being brought to justice and asked police which “ratbag” tipped them off.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how almost 8kg of the drug was found following a raid on the address in the Dryburgh area.

Nelson claimed he became involved in the drugs trade because of debts owed to those higher up the chain.

Defence solicitor Mike Short told the court Nelson had been self-medicating with the Class B drug to aid his chronic knee pain.

He said he was holding the drugs for a “Mr K” higher up the chain.

“This is a family man that’s made a bad mistake. He was put in a difficult position through intimidation and drug debts.

“He shouldn’t have looked after the drugs and he shouldn’t have been a runner.”

However, this latter point was questioned by Sheriff George Way who said there was clear evidence Nelson was actively involved in dealing the drugs, the charge to which he pled guilty.

‘Ratbag’

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown previously described how police had found Nelson using a phone and looking into a box which appeared to contain bag of cannabis.

Nelson, whose mother and wife were in the address, told officers: “I’ve got weed in that bedroom, mum.

“I’m sorry mum, I didn’t think you’d see it.

“Who stuck me in? Some ratbag stuck me in.”

He then revealed he had brought the drugs in earlier that morning, while his mother was asleep.

In total, 7.89kg of cannabis was recovered, worth £78,960.

Police also found scales with Nelson’s fingerprints on them and messages about drug deals on his phone.

He pled guilty to being concerned in supply between February and May 2024.

Sheriff Way sentenced Nelson to 20 months in prison.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

