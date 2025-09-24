St Johnstone cup-winning hero Shaun Rooney cleared of chip shop assault

St Johnstone cup-winning hero Shaun Rooney has been cleared of the assault of a teenage girl in a Glasgow chip shop.

The 29-year-old was accused of attacking the 18-year-old at Blue Lagoon on Glasgow’s Queen Street on September 19 2024.

Court papers stated the Fleetwood Town defender repeatedly pushed her and seized her on the body.

It was claimed Rooney, of Bellshill, Lanarkshire, twisted the teenager on the arm and kicked her on the body to her injury.

He faced a separate allegation of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the same date and location.

The charge said Rooney shouted, swore, acted in an aggressive manner and uttered derogatory remarks.

It was stated the alleged offence was aggravated by prejudice related to sexual orientation.

The ex-St Mirren and Inverness defender was in the dock on Wednesday for the second day of his trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Joan Kerr found him not guilty of both charges.

Rooney was a key member of St Johnstone’s 2021 double cup-winning squad, scoring in the finals of both League and Scottish Cups.

He later played for St Mirren but was released from his two-year contract when the allegations came to light.

He was picked up by Fleetwood Town, where he is a key squad member.

He told the court in his evidence he had been at a Celtic match earlier that day, then went to a casino to play blackjack.

Rooney stated he had five pints of beer throughout the day before he went on his own to the chip shop.

He claimed he came across Sophia Bruce, 18, and her friend Hussan Shah, 19, who he did not know.

Rooney said he believed they were attempting to skip the queue and he put out his arm to stop them.

Rooney claimed Miss Bruce called him ugly, to which he replied with a comment about her hairline.

The footballer told the court Miss Bruce then made another remark about him being “skint.”

Rooney said: “As I got my food and turned back around, I got a kick on the shin.”

Marisa Borland, defending, asked Rooney who was responsible and he replied: “Miss Bruce.”

Rooney claimed he had a lump and scratch on his shin – a picture of which was shown to the court – and he kicked Miss Bruce back “by accident.”

He said: “I just reacted because my leg was sore – it was a reaction.”

The court earlier heard Rooney said to Mr Shah, “F*** off, gay boy”, which he refuted.

Rooney claimed that he called Mr Hassan a “gimp.”

Rooney added: “I never made a homophobic remark – I have people in my family who are gay and if I said that a football match I would be sent off.”

He also denied a further allegation he had poked Miss Bruce on her upper chest or grabbed her by the arm.

Prosecutor Caitlin McAllister, in cross examination, asked how the kick on Miss Bruce was an accident.

He said: “It was just a reaction, it happened accidental.”

Miss Bruce told the court previously she was left with a red mark after the alleged kick, which turned into a bruise.

She said: “I don’t think I have felt so much impact before on my body.”

The witness added she struggled to walk the next morning.

When giving her verdict, Sheriff Joan Kerr told Rooney: “I wasn’t impressed by your evidence.

“You failed to explain what you really meant in regards to an accidental kick and what you described was much more like revenge rather than an accident.

“Your evidence is not supported by the police officer who found you to be in an aggressive state when she came across you.

“Just because I don’t accept your version entirely doesn’t mean the case is proved against you.

“There were so many discrepancies with the Crown witnesses and the court has to conclude there is a reasonable doubt about what happened on this occasion.

“You get the benefit of that doubt and I find you not guilty.”

