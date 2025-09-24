St Johnstone cup-winning hero Shaun Rooney cleared of chip shop assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone cup-winning hero Shaun Rooney cleared of chip shop assault

Former St Johnstone player Rooney had faced two charges but was cleared of both.

By Connor Gordon
Shaun Rooney
Shaun Rooney has been cleared of assault. Image: PA

St Johnstone cup-winning hero Shaun Rooney has been cleared of the assault of a teenage girl in a Glasgow chip shop.

The 29-year-old was accused of attacking the 18-year-old at Blue Lagoon on Glasgow’s Queen Street on September 19 2024.

Court papers stated the Fleetwood Town defender repeatedly pushed her and seized her on the body.

It was claimed Rooney, of Bellshill, Lanarkshire, twisted the teenager on the arm and kicked her on the body to her injury.

He faced a separate allegation of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the same date and location.

The charge said Rooney shouted, swore, acted in an aggressive manner and uttered derogatory remarks.

It was stated the alleged offence was aggravated by prejudice related to sexual orientation.

Shaun Rooney's boots are big ones to fill at St Johnstone.
Shaun Rooney was on trial in Glasgow.

The ex-St Mirren and Inverness defender was in the dock on Wednesday for the second day of his trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Joan Kerr found him not guilty of both charges.

Rooney was a key member of St Johnstone’s 2021 double cup-winning squad, scoring in the finals of both League and Scottish Cups.

He later played for St Mirren but was released from his two-year contract when the allegations came to light.

He was picked up by Fleetwood Town, where he is a key squad member.

Shaun Rooney relishing St Johnstone’s Scottish Cup win in 2021. Image: SNS

He told the court in his evidence he had been at a Celtic match earlier that day, then went to a casino to play blackjack.

Rooney stated he had five pints of beer throughout the day before he went on his own to the chip shop.

He claimed he came across Sophia Bruce, 18, and her friend Hussan Shah, 19, who he did not know.

Rooney said he believed they were attempting to skip the queue and he put out his arm to stop them.

Rooney claimed Miss Bruce called him ugly, to which he replied with a comment about her hairline.

The footballer told the court Miss Bruce then made another remark about him being “skint.”

Rooney said: “As I got my food and turned back around, I got a kick on the shin.”

Marisa Borland, defending, asked Rooney who was responsible and he replied: “Miss Bruce.”

Blue Lagoon
Blue Lagoon on Queen Street. Image: Google

Rooney claimed he had a lump and scratch on his shin – a picture of which was shown to the court – and he kicked Miss Bruce back “by accident.”

He said: “I just reacted because my leg was sore – it was a reaction.”

The court earlier heard Rooney said to Mr Shah, “F*** off, gay boy”, which he refuted.

Rooney claimed that he called Mr Hassan a “gimp.”

Rooney added: “I never made a homophobic remark – I have people in my family who are gay and if I said that a football match I would be sent off.”

He also denied a further allegation he had poked Miss Bruce on her upper chest or grabbed her by the arm.

Glasgow Sheriff Court
Rooney was on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Prosecutor Caitlin McAllister, in cross examination, asked how the kick on Miss Bruce was an accident.

He said: “It was just a reaction, it happened accidental.”

Miss Bruce told the court previously she was left with a red mark after the alleged kick, which turned into a bruise.

She said: “I don’t think I have felt so much impact before on my body.”

The witness added she struggled to walk the next morning.

When giving her verdict, Sheriff Joan Kerr told Rooney: “I wasn’t impressed by your evidence.

“You failed to explain what you really meant in regards to an accidental kick and what you described was much more like revenge rather than an accident.

“Your evidence is not supported by the police officer who found you to be in an aggressive state when she came across you.

“Just because I don’t accept your version entirely doesn’t mean the case is proved against you.

“There were so many discrepancies with the Crown witnesses and the court has to conclude there is a reasonable doubt about what happened on this occasion.

“You get the benefit of that doubt and I find you not guilty.”

