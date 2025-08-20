Brute jailed in Dundee for baby shake attempted murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Brute jailed in Dundee for baby shake attempted murder

Stuart Flood was sent to prison for seven years for his attacks on the tot.

By Ciaran Shanks
Stuart Flood
Stuart Flood.

A baby required emergency surgery after being the victim of an attempted murder by a heartless brute who was sentenced in Dundee.

Stuart Flood was jailed for seven years after causing the tot significant trauma by shaking him.

The High Court in Dundee heard how the child managed to recover after the callous attack at Flood’s hands.

The baby was just 14 days old when Flood first subjected him to violence.

Judge Paul Brown said: “You stand convicted of the attempted murder of a completely vulnerable infant in your care.

“The injuries inflicted were very serious indeed. There will be a lasting impact of your actions.”

It was revealed prosecutors initially offered Flood the chance to plead guilty to the charge under deletion of the words attempted murder.

That offer was rejected by Flood, who was then found guilty by a jury following a lengthy trial.

‘Accidents’ claim

The 28-year-old, a first offender, was convicted of assaulting the child on various occasions between April and July 2021 at an address in Aberdeen.

Jurors found him guilty of shaking the boy, pinching his face and otherwise inflicting trauma to the head by means unknown.

The baby suffered severe injury, permanent disfigurement, had his life endangered and was the victim of attempted murder.

Flood, of Elgin, appeared via video link from HMP Perth for sentencing following the preparation of reports.

Defence counsel Bert Kerrigan KC said his client maintained two initial incidents were accidents for which he was not responsible.

No explanation was given for the “significant injury” which resulted in the child requiring surgery.

Mr Kerrigan said: “Happily, the evidence shows that the child has survived the horrendous situation he was in at the time he was taken from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and, subsequently, flown to Glasgow.”

Judge Brown said only a “substantial” jail term was appropriate given the “grave nature” of the crime.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

