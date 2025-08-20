Brute jailed in Dundee for baby shake attempted murder

A baby required emergency surgery after being the victim of an attempted murder by a heartless brute who was sentenced in Dundee.

Stuart Flood was jailed for seven years after causing the tot significant trauma by shaking him.

The High Court in Dundee heard how the child managed to recover after the callous attack at Flood’s hands.

The baby was just 14 days old when Flood first subjected him to violence.

Judge Paul Brown said: “You stand convicted of the attempted murder of a completely vulnerable infant in your care.

“The injuries inflicted were very serious indeed. There will be a lasting impact of your actions.”

It was revealed prosecutors initially offered Flood the chance to plead guilty to the charge under deletion of the words attempted murder.

That offer was rejected by Flood, who was then found guilty by a jury following a lengthy trial.

‘Accidents’ claim

The 28-year-old, a first offender, was convicted of assaulting the child on various occasions between April and July 2021 at an address in Aberdeen.

Jurors found him guilty of shaking the boy, pinching his face and otherwise inflicting trauma to the head by means unknown.

The baby suffered severe injury, permanent disfigurement, had his life endangered and was the victim of attempted murder.

Flood, of Elgin, appeared via video link from HMP Perth for sentencing following the preparation of reports.

Defence counsel Bert Kerrigan KC said his client maintained two initial incidents were accidents for which he was not responsible.

No explanation was given for the “significant injury” which resulted in the child requiring surgery.

Mr Kerrigan said: “Happily, the evidence shows that the child has survived the horrendous situation he was in at the time he was taken from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and, subsequently, flown to Glasgow.”

Judge Brown said only a “substantial” jail term was appropriate given the “grave nature” of the crime.

