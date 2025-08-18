Monday court round-up — Bow and arrow

A man who confronted police with a bow and arrow has been fined £750.

Scott Lowe, 57, had the weapon in the street after calling officers to his home.

Perth Sheriff Court was told Lowe used the weapon for shooting targets in his 60-metre-long back garden.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “Officers attended his home in relation to an unrelated call. The accused was under the influence of alcohol.

“He exited the property shouting ‘who’s got a bow and arrow?’

“There was no string on the bow and he was not pointing it in the direction of anyone.”

Solicitor Jamie Baxter, defending, said: “He had the bow and arrow for a number of years and he hadn’t used it for a number of years.

“When it was last used he had a huge back garden and it was to shoot targets.”

He said he was on medication and should not have been drinking and called the emergency services when he became unwell.

“It appeared that when the police were leaving he had gone out the door with the bow and arrow. The arrow wasn’t strung.

“It was a foolish thing to do. He can’t explain why he did what he did.”

Lowe, from Kinross, admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner by acting aggressively and shouting while he had a bow and arrow on January 9 this year.

Sheriff William Wood said: “If the arrow had been loaded it would have been different.

“I will treat it as a blip. You were on medication and knew you shouldn’t be drinking.

“It is a serious matter because people who saw you shouting ‘I’ve got a bow and arrow’ wouldn’t necessarily know straight away it wasn’t strung.”

Empathy after attack

A student left with a life-threatening brain injury said he would one day like to have a pint with the man who knocked him unconscious after Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

Conor Mockler and a friend were targeted by “depraved” Keiran Rae in Lochee as they made their way home from the festival in May 2023.

Rae, also 25, has now been hit with a sentence totalling more than seven years for the “utter cowardice and brutality” he displayed.

But after hearing of his attacker’s background, Mr Mockler said: “Everyone is deserving of a bit of humanity.

“Just because he didn’t show it to me on that night doesn’t mean he doesn’t deserve it.

Five images

A Dundee paedophile has been placed on the sex offenders register for three years after admitting downloading sick child abuse images.

Scott Leonard, 39, returned to Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced, having admitted taking or making the material on March 19 this year.

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay told the court officers attended at Leonard’s one-bedroom council flat on Eliza Street at 10.35am that morning, having received intelligence a device with an IP address at the property had been used to access vile material.

They seized Leonard’s Samsung phone and evidence of five twisted images were discovered, although they had been deleted.

Two of the images were considered the most graphic kind of abuse and none of the files had creation dates.

Sheriff Gregor Murray ordered Leonard to complete 150 hours of unpaid work in a year and made a string of conduct requirements.

He placed the first offender under supervision and on the sex offenders register for three years.

Car threat terror

An ex-boyfriend-from-hell turned up in a pink balaclava at a Broughty Ferry bar as he spent a week repeatedly threatening to blow up his former partner’s car. Josh McLean, 36, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit the terrifying offences.

Police assault was first offence

A Fife teenager who twice punched a policeman in the face has been put on an electronic tag and given unpaid work.

Aiden Spencer, 18, also struck a woman in the head with a bag containing a can and sugar.

Spencer, of Beurard, Leven, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to four charges.

On June 20 this year at Beurard, he assaulted a woman to her injury by repeatedly striking her to the body and head with the bag.

The next day Spencer behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and uttering threats at his home address, where he also assaulted a male police constable by punching him to the face twice and assaulted a female constable by spitting at her.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton told first offender Spencer: “Significantly… your first folly with the criminal courts involves punching a police officer to the face and spitting at a police officer.

“Take it from me, normally assaults on police result in custodial sentences”.

The sheriff warned Spencer he may have been jailed if he had a criminal record.

He imposed a two-month curfew, 80 hours of unpaid work and a year of offender supervision as part of a community payback order.

Defence lawyer David Cranston said social work takes the view if Spencer stays away from alcohol and keeps himself occupied the chance of him coming back to court is greatly reduced.

