Courts

Angus paedophile on sex offenders register for life for latest sick crime

Christopher Sloan was also jailed for possessing child abuse files.

By Ciaran Shanks
Christopher Sloan
Christopher Sloan. Image: Facebook

A paedophile hit with a jail term for his role in robbing a teenage boy in Angus has been hit with a further prison sentence and will be on the sex offenders register for life for possessing child abuse files.

Sinister Christopher Sloan amassed almost 1,000 images and videos at his home in Arbroath – a flagrant breach of his stringent, court-imposed sexual harm prevention order.

The 31-year-old spent only 10 days at liberty before he was hauled into custody for the November 2024 offence.

He is now serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence after previously pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Christopher Sloan
Christopher Sloan. Image: Facebook

In May, Sloan was jailed at Forfar Sheriff Court for robbing a boy of a mobile phone in a wooded area in the Angus town.

Sloan was released from prison on November 15 last year after being sentenced to four months behind bars for flouting strict rules about his internet use, imposed after being caught with more than 14 hours of sick abuse material.

Police arrested Sloan on November 25 where hundreds of files were discovered, some of which were at the highest level of depravity.

Thirty videos were also found which had a runtime of almost six hours.

HMP Perth prisoner Sloan was sentenced after the completion of background reports.

A psychiatric report concluded Sloan was not suffering from a treatable, psychiatric illness.

Sheriff Gregor Murray jailed him for 30 months and placed him on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

He said: “You suffer from a number of troubling issues which make it likely you will reoffend in the community.

“There’s no possibility of you being accommodated or rehabilitated in a community setting.”

