Police dog handler feared for life in desperate fight with thug in Fife woods

A thug bit and battered a police dog handler with his own baton in Fife, leaving the constable fearing he was going to be killed.

Darren Davies turned on PC Iain O’Donnell in darkened woods in Leslie on September 10 last year.

The crazed 34-year-old launched the brutal attack despite a police dog sinking its teeth into him.

The assault only ended when badly wounded PC O’Donnell was able discharge incapacitant spray into his attacker’s eyes.

He is now behind bars after admitting his guilt in court.

Dog unleashed

The High Court in Glasgow heard Davies had fled a house after an argument with a woman led to police being called.

PC O’Donnell found Davies in a desolate area of nearby woods.

The tattooed thug yelled at him, “you are not going to arrest me” and continued to be aggressive as the officer tried to calm him.

PC O’Donnell shouted he would unleash the dog but Davies ran at him, wildly swinging punches while screaming: “Let it bite me.”

The dog repeatedly got hold of Davies but he still lashed out hitting PC O’Donnell, who tried to sweep his legs away and pin him to the ground.

Back-up was summoned before Davies grabbed the officer’s body armour and got on top of him.

Desperate struggle

Prosecutor Stewart Ronnie said: “PC O’Donnell struggled to escape.

“They both rolled down a hill and the officer ended up in a seated position.

“Davies stood behind and began to strike blows on top of his head.

“The officer noticed these were significantly stronger than ones earlier.

“When each landed, he saw stars and felt significant sharp pain on his head. PC O’Donnell was now in fear of his life.”

The constable was stricken on the ground as crazed Davies then bit through the top of his ear.

He was unable to defend himself but eventually managed to wriggle free, push Davies away and discharged his incapacitant PAVA spray into his eyes.

Two other officers turned up to help their bleeding colleague.

After Davies was arrested, PC O’Donnell “collapsed to his knees, dizzy, exhausted and in severe pain”, the court heard.

He was taken to hospital and it emerged he had been repeatedly hit with his own police baton.

He suffered no fractures but has been left scarred for life, was off work for a month and continues to receive trauma counselling.

Originally faced murder bid charge

The court heard Davies booted another officer while in the police van.

Davies – who already had convictions for violence – pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He had initially faced an attempted murder allegation.

Mark Stewart KC, defending, said Davies realised he should have stopped when faced by police but “one thing led to another and matters got out of hand”.

Lord Mulholland remanded Davies in custody as sentencing was deferred for reports.

The judge told him he would have faced a jail term “well into double figures” had he been convicted of the original charge but that he is still facing a “significant sentence”.

