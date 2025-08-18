Decade behind bars for Fife predator with ‘sinister, compulsive interest in children’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Decade behind bars for Fife predator with ‘sinister, compulsive interest in children’

The judge made excoriating comments about Michael McRobie's character as he was jailed.

By Dave Finlay
Michael McRobie
Michael McRobie was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A cunning sex predator from Fife with “a sinister, compulsive and deeply dangerous interest in children and adolescent girls” has been jailed for a decade.

Michael McRobie subjected two teenagers to repeated assaults and sex crimes and struck one girl with a whip.

Judge Michael O’Grady told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “It is a statement of the obvious to say that you have been convicted of the most appalling catalogue of offences.

“They amply demonstrate that you have a sinister, compulsive and deeply dangerous interest in children and adolescent girls.”

The judge told McRobie: “It is clear that when you behaved as you did, you were neither stupid nor unthinking nor caught up in the moment.

“It is clear that you are and were intelligent and articulate.

“It is clear that you knew precisely what you were doing – indeed what you were doing was the product of cunning and manipulation and forethought.

“One of these girls was a child and the other little more.

“Both in their own way were vulnerable, something you knew only too well and exploited to the full.

“You are nothing more or less than a predator.”

Sentencing for ongoing risk

Mr O’Grady went on: “The damage you have done to these young women is incalculable and I have no doubt its shadow will hang over them for the foreseeable future, perhaps forever.”

The judge said the sentence had to reflect that, as well as considering the “danger you may pose upon release to women in general and young women and girls in particular.”

Mr O’Grady ordered he should be under supervision in the community for a four-year period after his 10-year prison term, when he can be returned to jail if he breaches licence conditions.

Registration indefinitely

McRobie, formerly of Alexandria Street, Kirkcaldy, had denied a series of charges but was convicted of 12 offences, including six of rape, all committed in Fife.

He began assaulting and abusing his first victim in 2016 when she was aged 16, including raping, restraining and throttling her.

McRobie subjected a second girl to more prolonged abuse which also started in 2016 when she was aged 13.

She was raped repeatedly and was hit on the body with his hands and a whip.

He also sent the girl indecent pictures and got her to send him intimate images.

McRobie possessed indecent images of children and extreme pornography of bestiality.

Defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin said his client had “a very difficult background”, was bullied at school and made the first attempt on his life at the age of 12.

The judge made non-harassment orders prohibiting McRobie from contacting or attempting to contact victims and he is on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Police thoughts with survivors

Detective Inspector Adrian Ure of the National Child Abuse Investigation Unit in Police Scotland said: “Michael McRobie is a sexual predator who manipulated and abused his victims for his own sexual gratification.

“Our thoughts remain with them and their families today as he faces the consequences of his actions.

“The nature of his offending was truly appalling, and through a long and complex investigation we were able to uncover the offences which took place in Fife and online.”

