Decade behind bars for Fife predator with ‘sinister, compulsive interest in children’

A cunning sex predator from Fife with “a sinister, compulsive and deeply dangerous interest in children and adolescent girls” has been jailed for a decade.

Michael McRobie subjected two teenagers to repeated assaults and sex crimes and struck one girl with a whip.

Judge Michael O’Grady told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “It is a statement of the obvious to say that you have been convicted of the most appalling catalogue of offences.

“They amply demonstrate that you have a sinister, compulsive and deeply dangerous interest in children and adolescent girls.”

The judge told McRobie: “It is clear that when you behaved as you did, you were neither stupid nor unthinking nor caught up in the moment.

“It is clear that you are and were intelligent and articulate.

“It is clear that you knew precisely what you were doing – indeed what you were doing was the product of cunning and manipulation and forethought.

“One of these girls was a child and the other little more.

“Both in their own way were vulnerable, something you knew only too well and exploited to the full.

“You are nothing more or less than a predator.”

Sentencing for ongoing risk

Mr O’Grady went on: “The damage you have done to these young women is incalculable and I have no doubt its shadow will hang over them for the foreseeable future, perhaps forever.”

The judge said the sentence had to reflect that, as well as considering the “danger you may pose upon release to women in general and young women and girls in particular.”

Mr O’Grady ordered he should be under supervision in the community for a four-year period after his 10-year prison term, when he can be returned to jail if he breaches licence conditions.

Registration indefinitely

McRobie, formerly of Alexandria Street, Kirkcaldy, had denied a series of charges but was convicted of 12 offences, including six of rape, all committed in Fife.

He began assaulting and abusing his first victim in 2016 when she was aged 16, including raping, restraining and throttling her.

McRobie subjected a second girl to more prolonged abuse which also started in 2016 when she was aged 13.

She was raped repeatedly and was hit on the body with his hands and a whip.

He also sent the girl indecent pictures and got her to send him intimate images.

McRobie possessed indecent images of children and extreme pornography of bestiality.

Defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin said his client had “a very difficult background”, was bullied at school and made the first attempt on his life at the age of 12.

The judge made non-harassment orders prohibiting McRobie from contacting or attempting to contact victims and he is on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Police thoughts with survivors

Detective Inspector Adrian Ure of the National Child Abuse Investigation Unit in Police Scotland said: “Michael McRobie is a sexual predator who manipulated and abused his victims for his own sexual gratification.

“Our thoughts remain with them and their families today as he faces the consequences of his actions.

“The nature of his offending was truly appalling, and through a long and complex investigation we were able to uncover the offences which took place in Fife and online.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.