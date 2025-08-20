Former Dundee United striker given prison warning for shifting dirty cash

A former Dundee United striker could be jailed after being caught in a £400,000 money laundering handover.

James Keatings, 33, transported heavy boxes of dirty cash in a white Transit van and told police he had been working as a plasterer.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard Keatings – whose clubs also included Celtic, St Johnstone, Forfar, Montrose and Raith Rovers – was arrested earlier this year following a 2024 National Crime Agency operation around a large cash handover due in Wishaw, Lanarkshire.

Prosecutor Alistair McDermid said police and officers from the NCA laid in wait and at about 2.30pm on June 28 2024 a white Mercedes van arrived and the lone driver parked.

A few minutes later Keatings appeared, driving a white Ford Transit and parked next to the Mercedes.

Keatings “got out and removed two weighty boxes from his van and put them in the rear of the Mercedes”, the court heard.

Both vans then drove away.

Accomplice snared in Dollar

The Mercedes parked in Station Road, Dollar, and the driver went into a house.

He then left again, got into a third van – a black Mercedes – which he drove to High Street, Glasgow, where a woman got in with “a weighty polythene bag”.

Mr McDermid said the van was driven back to Dollar, where the driver was arrested.

The key to the white Mercedes was in his pocket and it was searched.

Inside, officers found two office boxes containing 78 bundles of notes, each of about £5,000 – in total £390,040.

Also in the boxes were a quantity of elastic bands, which had Keatings’ DNA on them.

Keatings’ finger and palm prints were found in various locations on the outside of both boxes and on the inside of the second box.

His fingerprints were also on some of the bank notes.

Prison warning

Keatings, of Wishaw, pled guilty to possessing and transferring criminal property – namely the £390,040 in cash – an offence of money laundering.

Solicitor Brian Greig, defending, said Keatings was a first offender, a father, and “a working man”.

He said: “He understands custody will be at the forefront of the court’s consideration.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence until September 19 for background reports.

She continued Keatings’ bail but warned him: “This is a very significant sum and it’s an insidious crime in many ways.

“You must prepare yourself for every eventuality – you have crossed the custody threshold.”

Scotland international

A Scotland international up to under-19 level, Keatings enjoyed a storied football career.

He came up through the Celtic youth system and made his senior debut at St Johnstone, where he played a handful of games on loan in 2012.

He won the Scottish Cup with Hibs in 2016 and spent the following season at Dundee United before moving down the leagues.

